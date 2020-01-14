PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo beats Nekoosa behind strength of huge second half

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team turned it on in the second half of Tuesday night’s 72-45 home non-conference win over Nekoosa.

The Thunderbirds (3-9) turned an 18-17 halftime lead into a 36-23 advantage with an 18-6 run that gave them control. The T-Birds never slowed down, finishing with 54 second-half points — a number that would have been Baraboo’s third-highest total for a full game this season. Instead, the T-Birds finished with 72 points, tied for their most since recording a 79-35 home win over Milwaukee Salam on Dec. 16, 2017.

“We started zone pressing and we were able to force some quick shots and were able to turn them over some,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish said of the big second half.

Max Koenig scored on back-to-back possessions during the decisive second-half stretch, hitting a pair of free throws before making a mid-range jumper to open up a 34-23 advantage. Koenig scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, taking over for Calvin Peterson, who scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half.

The Papermakers (3-6) didn’t have the firepower to come back despite 10 points from Jace Lober.

Baraboo ended a seven-game losing streak and improved to 3-3 in non-conference games this season.

The T-Birds will return to Badger North Conference play with Thursday’s game at Beaver Dam. Baraboo is 0-6 at the bottom of the eight-team Badger North, while Beaver Dam is tied for sixth at 1-5.

