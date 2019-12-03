The Baraboo High School boys basketball team never got started in Tuesday night’s non-conference loss at Fort Atkinson.
The Thunderbirds dug a 28-11 halftime deficit on the way to suffering a 54-35 loss to the Blackhawks at Fort Atkinson High School.
It was the toughest offensive night of the season for the T-Birds (1-2), who were coming off Saturday’s 52-51 come-from-behind win over Richland Center at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The deficit was too big Tuesday, as they trailed 15-5 eight minutes into the night.
Calvin Peterson, who entered the night averaging 27.0 points per game, scored 14 of Baraboo’s 35 points.
Fort Atkinson’s Carson Baker scored a game-high 15 points as the Blackhawks improved to 1-0.
The T-Birds’ lone win last season was against Fort Atkinson, as they claimed a 49-46 win in the Badger Challenge on Feb. 4.
Baraboo will continue non-conference play Friday at Dodgeville.
Reedsburg 65, Madison Edgewood 54
Reedsburg went on the road Tuesday night to earn a 65-54 win over Madison Edgewood in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Just four players scored for the Beavers, led by senior Will Fuhrmann’s game-high 23 points.
