PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo can't keep up with Mount Horeb in Badger North Conference opener

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team struggled to defend the arc Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds gave up eight 3-pointers while the offense never got on track in a 57-36 home loss to Mount Horeb in their Badger North Conference opener.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-0 Badger North), who went unbeaten in conference play last year, showed that they’re still a threat. Torin Hannah scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as Mount Horeb took a 30-20 lead into the locker room.

The T-Birds (2-3, 0-1) could never trim the deficit. Their best offensive stretch of the second half started when Calvin Peterson assisted Justin Philipp for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 42-28 with 13 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.

Graham Langkamp and Peterson added baskets inside, but the deficit didn’t get any smaller. Mount Horeb’s Owen Ziegler made a layup and a free throw, while Carter Gilkes made one of his four 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 48-32 lead and force a Baraboo timeout with 10:55 to play.

Gilkes, who finished with 18 points, came out and hit another 3-pointer and Baraboo never threatened down the stretch.

Peterson scored 17 of Baraboo’s 36 points, while Philipp added two 3-pointers and nine points.

