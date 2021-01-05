 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo drops close one in Westfield
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo drops close one in Westfield

Mason Schultz
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team suffered its first single-digit loss of the season on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds, who have lost every game by double figures with the exception of a 49-44 win at Portage on Dec. 19, were within 26-24 at halftime Tuesday in Westfield.

However, the T-Birds (1-8) couldn't close the gap late and suffered their third straight loss with a 58-49 defeat at Westfield (4-1).

Brady Kelly and Mason Schultz each scored 10 points to pace a Baraboo team that surpassed 45 points for the third time this season.

Westfield's Weston Hoffa finished with a game-high 26 points, while Brady Holly and Cole Barton each added eight.

