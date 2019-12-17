PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo falls to Waunakee as tough stretch continues

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team is getting an early look at the top of the Badger North Conference during a difficult two-week stretch.
The Thunderbirds dropped their third straight Tuesday night, suffering a 61-51 home loss to unbeaten Waunakee in a Badger North Conference game at Baraboo High School.
"Waunakee is a great team and will be at the top of our conference," Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. "Our kids battled and never gave up."
The T-Birds showed significant strides from Friday night, when they struggled to keep up physically in a 78-44 Badger North loss at DeForest.
"Rebounding has been a struggle for us this year," Fish said. "I thought we improved on our rebounding from DeForest, but something we are going to continue working on improving."
Baraboo (2-5, 0-3 Badger North) kept it relatively interesting Tuesday, starting with a zone defense that forced Waunakee (5-0, 3-0) to rely on outside shots early.
The Warriors eventually starting working it inside. It worked to the tune of a 19-3 run that stretched a 12-9 advantage to a 31-12 lead.
Andrew Keller helped key the run. The sophomore drove in for a layup, then Waunakee's Casey Fischer notched a steal and Aidan Driscoll assisted Keller for a layup that gave the Warriors a 25-12 lead. Keller added an assist to Jack Dotzler, followed by Jake May turning a steal into a layup that stretched Waunakee's advantage to 31-12.
Baraboo closed the half with a 4-0 run. Payton Steiner assisted Mason Schultz inside, while Calvin Peterson banked in a midrange shot to pull the T-Birds within 31-16 at halftime.
Baraboo senior Graham Langkamp opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the T-Birds couldn't mount a significant run until it was too late.
Waunakee led by 19 points when Baraboo started to get it going with four minutes remaining. Max Koenig, Will Jurvelin and Joe White Eagle made consecutive layups to pull the T-Birds within 54-43 with 1:12 remaining. Koenig added two 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, to finish with a game-high 18 points and make it a 61-51 final.
"We were able to really settle in during the second half offensively," Fish said. "It helps when we are making shots, but we had good movement, screened bodies and got some great looks."
Peterson added 16 points for a Baraboo team that made six 3-pointers and shot 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Keller scored 13 points to pace Waunakee. Twelve Warriors scored in the win, including Caden Hough and May each scoring nine points.
The Waunakee game was Baraboo's third in a four-game stretch against teams that all entered Tuesday unbeaten in Badger North action. The stretch, which has started with double-digit losses to Mount Horeb, DeForest and Waunakee, will conclude with Friday's game at Reedsburg.
The Beavers are 5-0 overall, including 3-0 in the Badger North, after Tuesday night's 72-68 win at Beaver Dam. Reedsburg had won its first four games by an average margin of 20.5 points per game.
"We are just looking to improve our skills and get better every day," Fish said.
Reedsburg swept Baraboo last year. The T-Birds are looking to end a 32-game Badger North losing streak that dates back to a 66-53 win over Reedsburg on Feb. 17, 2018.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.