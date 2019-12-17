PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo falls to Waunakee as tough stretch continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baraboo closed the half with a 4-0 run. Payton Steiner assisted Mason Schultz inside, while Calvin Peterson banked in a midrange shot to pull the T-Birds within 31-16 at halftime.

Baraboo senior Graham Langkamp opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the T-Birds couldn't mount a significant run until it was too late.

Waunakee led by 19 points when Baraboo started to get it going with four minutes remaining. Max Koenig, Will Jurvelin and Joe White Eagle made consecutive layups to pull the T-Birds within 54-43 with 1:12 remaining. Koenig added two 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, to finish with a game-high 18 points and make it a 61-51 final.

"We were able to really settle in during the second half offensively," Fish said. "It helps when we are making shots, but we had good movement, screened bodies and got some great looks."

Peterson added 16 points for a Baraboo team that made six 3-pointers and shot 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Keller scored 13 points to pace Waunakee. Twelve Warriors scored in the win, including Caden Hough and May each scoring nine points.