The Baraboo High School boys basketball team has surpassed its win total from 2018-19.
It took four games, as the Thunderbirds improved to 2-2 with Friday night's 55-52 non-conference win at Dodgeville.
The T-Birds, who went 1-22 last season, have shown the ability to close games early this year.
They showed it Nov. 30, when they picked up their first win by scoring the final 10 points in a 52-51 victory over Richland Center. They showed it again Friday, coming up with crucial defensive stops and making enough clutch free throws to close out a second half that was mostly played within a four-point margin.
The T-Birds took a 29-24 lead into halftime, but found themselves facing a 44-43 deficit before Graham Langkamp was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. He made two of three free throws to give Baraboo a 45-44 lead it never gave up.
Baraboo's 10-2 run, which included two Justin Philipp free throws, ended when Calvin Peterson assisted Max Koenig for a layup that gave the T-Birds a 52-46 lead.
Baraboo did the rest on defense and at the free-throw line. Koenig gave Baraboo a 53-48 lead with a free throw with 2:09 left.
Dodgeville (0-2) kept it interesting, as Dillon Garthwaite hit two free throws to make it 53-50 with 1:49 to play.
Both teams got a defensive stop, then Langkamp made another free throw to give Baraboo a 54-50 lead with 0:33 left. Garthwaite immediately got to the basket for a layup that brought the Dodgers within 54-52 with 0:17 to go. Koenig scored the final point of the night with a free throw, then Dodgeville called a timeout to set up the final possession.
The Dodgers missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but grabbed the offensive rebound and called another timeout. Baraboo forced a tough 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure the win.
Koenig and Peterson scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Baraboo.
The T-Birds will open the Badger North season by hosting Mount Horeb on Tuesday. The Vikings went 14-0 to win the conference title last year.
