There was extra energy in the Baraboo High School gym last week.
The Baraboo boys basketball team’s two-a-day practices kicked off the 2019-20 season and signified a new era in the program.
“Our kids got after it,” first-year head coach Tyler Fish said of the first week. “I couldn’t sleep and woke up at 3 a.m., heart racing. I want to do anything I can for these kids. There was a lot of energy in the gym and our kids seem to be buying in to what we are asking of them.
“We worked hard on getting our kids into shape. Basketball shape is a whole different thing. When kids get tired, they tend to make mistakes, turn the ball over. We are making sure we are in shape, have our stuff installed. It has been a grind of a week, and we threw a lot at the kids. I think they responded well and brought the energy and focus every day. We are excited to get started.”
Fish, a 2011 graduate of Baraboo, hopes to keep that energy going through a long season that has been a slog in recent years, resulting in a 1-22 record last season. A relatively experienced four-player senior class of Max Koenig, Graham Langkamp, Calvin Peterson and Joe White Eagle looks to get the program turned in the right direction. The T-Birds have lost 29 straight Badger North Conference games since notching a 66-53 win over Reedsburg on Feb. 17, 2018.
“People are picking us to finish last in the conference, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at our kids,” Fish said of the T-Birds, who lost all 14 conference games by double-digits last year. “Our kids are hungry and are ready to prove some people wrong. We have a group of kids who will do anything it takes to be successful.
“I couldn’t be happier with how they set the tone for our culture and the future of this program (during the summer).”
The T-Birds will be guard-heavy after the graduation of Caden Blum. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Blum was Baraboo’s lone All-Badger North honoree last season, leading the T-Birds with 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Baraboo will have to adjust on both ends of the court without Blum patrolling the lane, and with the 6-foot-7 Jake Schaefer and 6-foot-6 Alec Schmelzer not rejoining the program this winter.
“People might look at our roster and think we are small, but we are finding ways around that with how we play our defense,” said Fish, who takes over the program from Darrin Berger, who is now the coach at Portage. “We’re doing our best to put these players into a position to be successful; utilizing players’ strengths and weaknesses to ultimately give us the best chance for success. Roles are starting to fall into place, and guys seem to be accepting them and putting the team first. I keep telling the kids, when you care more about the success of the team, more than the individual results, we could really do some special things.”
The T-Birds will take the floor for the first time when they host a non-conference game against Poynette tonight. Peterson will have the ball in his hands a lot. The 6-foot-2 guard is the leading returning scorer, averaging 7.9 points per game last season.
“Calvin has really put himself into position to have a special season,” said Fish, who is familiar with most of the T-Birds after spending the last two years coaching the junior varsity. “I am so proud of that kid and the way he has gone about it. A consistent member in the weight room, a high-character kid in the classroom, and has spent so much time on hoops. I had one of his neighbors come up to me and he told me Calvin seems to always be out in his driveway working on his game. He always seems to hear the ball bouncing out there.
“We are going to ask Calvin to do a lot for us this year. ... I have actually challenged Calvin to be more selfish. Calvin’s shot and skill set have put him in the company to be one of the better players in the conference. I am excited for him and he is ready for the moment.”
Peterson will captain the T-Birds along with Koenig and Langkamp.
You have free articles remaining.
“These guys have put so much time in over the past few years and done things the right way,” Fish said. “Consistent members of the weight room, bringing it in practice every single day, and saying the right things around their teammates. They contain the qualities we are looking for in leaders.”
Koenig, a 6-foot-1 guard, was fifth on the team with 4.1 points per game last year. With the graduation of Noah Jackson and Caden Carpenter, Koenig’s role will be much larger this winter.
“Some people will be sleeping on Max Koenig,” Fish said. “I bet Max Koenig shot 30,000 shots this summer. ... Max has lived in the gym. He has been known to find extra shots after practice, before practice, and gets frustrated when he can’t get in the gym. I had work meetings one day, so I could not supervise the gym at all times. I had to tell Max I couldn’t let him in the gym. I’ve never had to kick a kid out of the gym, he is my first.”
Justin Philipp will also provide scoring punch for the T-Birds after averaging 4.2 points per game last year. The 6-foot-4 junior has the tools to be a mismatch on the wing, while he is also the tallest player on the roster.
“Justin Philipp has looked great so far,” Fish said. “He has shown that he can shoot the ball, but we are going to ask him to play on the block as well. He is going to have to guard some bigger defenders this year, and Justin is up for the task. He has really bought in and is making plays in practice that he did not make as a sophomore. He has improved his basketball IQ and has taken the necessary steps to play at the varsity level.
“He is going to be a big contributor for us this year. He is also a fantastic athlete and probably jumps as well as anybody on our team, with some incredible length.”
Langkamp will also be counted on for a steady hand, while White Eagle is back after tearing his ACL last season. The undersized T-Birds will look to keep defenses moving and play a balanced brand of basketball.
“When we are playing our best, we are playing team basketball,” Fish said. “Staying spaced on offense, setting lots of screens, working inside-out, and reversing the ball to both sides of the floor. We are looking to attack the rim and shoot more free throws this year. It has been a focus of ours in practice.
“Defensively, we have seen a big jump in intensity and attention to detail. ... We know the fastest and best way to have more success is by getting it done on the defensive end. We know we will not always shoot the ball well every night, but our defense can be something that keeps us competitive.”
The T-Birds haven’t had a winning season since 2010-11, when Fish was a guard for a team that went 12-11. The coach that year, Tom Steinhorst, will join Fish on the bench this season, serving as an assistant coach along with Erick Blasing.
“They are two guys with head coaching experience and we are all doing everything we can to give these seniors a great last year, and to put all of these kids in a position to be successful,” Fish said. “They have helped as I ease into the life of a head coach.”
Fish and the T-Birds will take their first crack at it tonight, then have three more non-conference games before opening their Badger North schedule by hosting defending champion Mount Horeb on Dec. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)