PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo looks to learn from home loss to Marshall

The members of the Baraboo prep boys basketball team entered the season knowing they were a work in progress.
They're in that same boat after the first week of the season ended with Saturday's 75-43 home loss to Marshall.
"We're going to continue working through things," second-year Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish said. "These first couple games are good learning experiences for us, especially for guys who haven't played a lot of varsity for us.
"We didn't really return a ton of experience. It's going to take a bit. You can see our inexperience on the court. It's just something we're working on every day to try to get people up to speed."
The Thunderbirds (0-2), who had started the season with a 77-25 loss at Beaver Dam on Thursday, showed signs of growth in their second time on the court. However, an early 12-0 run by the Cardinals put the T-Birds in a double-digit deficit that steadily grew from there.
"We've turned the ball over quite a bit these first couple games to the point where we've kind of taken ourselves out of games," Fish said, noting the T-Birds' 15 turnovers Saturday hurt them those tough stretches. "We've got to cut down on our turnovers. We're not going to be competitive if we turn the ball over that much."
The dominant stretch by Marshall (1-0) started after Baraboo's Justin Philipp put back his own miss to pull the T-Birds within 11-6. The Cardinals responded with a 12-point run that ended when Baraboo sophomore Drew Mistele made a free throw and soon after added a layup to cut the deficit to 25-9 with 5 minutes remaining in the first half.
"He's just going to get better as time goes on," Fish said of Mistele, who started at point guard Saturday. "He's someone who spends a lot of time on his game, and you can tell. His goal this summer was to make the varsity team, and when the season rolled around he really put himself in a good spot. He's somebody that handles the ball well for us. I wasn't expecting him to score the ball for us already, but he has early on here. He's got a bright future."
Junior Gabe McReynolds got going from there, going coast-to-coast for a layup and scoring in the post to bring the T-Birds within 25-13.
But they never made a significant run, and Marshall's Craig Ward connected on a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 35-17 lead at the break.
Philipp, who was held to two first-half points while dealing with foul trouble, came out firing in the second half. The senior forward hit a quick 3-pointer to spark a half in which he scored 12 of Baraboo's 26 points.
"He's a really good catch-and-shoot guy for us," Fish said of Philipp, who is Baraboo's leading returning scorer and in his third year on varsity. "I've kind of asked him to do a little more inside … and we did get him some looks."
But Marshall didn't allow them back in it, making 9 of 11 second-half free throws and rarely coming up empty on the way to scoring 40 points over the final 18 minutes. Marshall's Reid Truschinski scored a game-high 20 points, while Cole Denniston made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Ward finished with 14.
"Defensively, so far we've not been good," Fish said after his team allowed 76.0 points per game in their 0-2 start. "We're not going to be able to sustain playing basketball in the 70s. I don't think we'll be able to consistently score that much, so we've got to get teams in the 50s. That's our goal, so we've really got to shore up things on the defensive end. We'll do that, and one thing we do have is quite a bit of length and height."
Owen Nachtigal will be crucial on the defensive end. The senior wing is one of three T-Birds who received regular playing time last season. He scored one point against Marshall, but showed his effort defensively against Ward.
"Owen's typically tasked with guarding the other team's best player when we're in man," Fish said of the senior. "He's up for that challenge … and is somebody who's just an incredible athlete lateral quickness-wise. He loves that part of it."
On the other end of the court, three T-Birds finished Saturday's game in double figures. Philipp scored a team-high 14 points, Mistele had 12 in his second varsity game, and McReynolds chipped in 11 in his return after missing the Beaver Dam game.
"He hasn't had a whole lot of practices under his belt, but he's shown that he's ready to score the basketball," Fish said of McReynolds, who saw limited action as a sophomore.
All three of the leading scorers showed flashes Saturday, which is what Baraboo is looking for out of an inexperienced group that is tasked with replacing a five-player senior class that was highly productive last season. Calvin Peterson and Max Koenig scored 60.9% of Baraboo's points last season, with Peterson putting up 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while Koenig added 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. Fish knows it'll take some time for the current T-Birds to get used to their new roles.
"We're just telling those guys to soak everything in and even when you're not on the floor, you're watching," Fish said. "Someone like McReynolds last year, there were some times where he probably played less than 10 minutes per game and he just kind of soaked everything in in practice. And you can tell because his IQ is pretty high. You've got to be ready for your moment, whether it's a couple minutes here or there or we're asking you to play 10-plus, you've just kind of got to be ready when you're name is called."
More T-Birds will get that opportunity when they host Tomah on Tuesday. The Timberwolves, who play in the Mississippi Valley Conference, have started the season with a 71-36 win over Reedsburg and a 79-60 win over Hudson.
Tomah is the first of three traditional non-conference games on the schedule before Baraboo faces any more of its Badger North opponents. While there's no official conference competition this winter, the T-Birds still have rivals Portage, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg on the schedule, starting with a Dec. 19 game in Portage. They'll look to keep taking steps forward so they're at the best when the regular season ends in February.
"It's a group that's getting after it in practice," Fish said. "They're challenging each other every single day. The little things and small details we've got to pay attention to a little better. A lot of that stuff we can shore up in the film room and by battling every day in practice. I think we can get there, it is going to be a challenge for us though.
"It's a bunch of guys that are just grateful for the opportunity we're getting, because we know there's 100s of schools that aren't really getting an opportunity to play right now. That's kind of the motto this year, we don't know what tomorrow's going to bring, so let's just leave it all on the court and be thankful that we're getting a chance to compete."
