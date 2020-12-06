PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo looks to learn from home loss to Marshall

"Defensively, so far we've not been good," Fish said after his team allowed 76.0 points per game in their 0-2 start. "We're not going to be able to sustain playing basketball in the 70s. I don't think we'll be able to consistently score that much, so we've got to get teams in the 50s. That's our goal, so we've really got to shore up things on the defensive end. We'll do that, and one thing we do have is quite a bit of length and height."

Owen Nachtigal will be crucial on the defensive end. The senior wing is one of three T-Birds who received regular playing time last season. He scored one point against Marshall, but showed his effort defensively against Ward.

"Owen's typically tasked with guarding the other team's best player when we're in man," Fish said of the senior. "He's up for that challenge … and is somebody who's just an incredible athlete lateral quickness-wise. He loves that part of it."

On the other end of the court, three T-Birds finished Saturday's game in double figures. Philipp scored a team-high 14 points, Mistele had 12 in his second varsity game, and McReynolds chipped in 11 in his return after missing the Beaver Dam game.

"He hasn't had a whole lot of practices under his belt, but he's shown that he's ready to score the basketball," Fish said of McReynolds, who saw limited action as a sophomore.