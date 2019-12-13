PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo 'outphysicalled' in Badger North loss at DeForest

"They're one of the better teams in the conference, and we've got to try to close that gap," Fish said.

Baraboo found some success on the offensive end, getting to the basket but struggling to convert. The T-Birds are scoring 55.3 points per game in their two wins this year, while they are being held to 41.3 points per game in losses

"I thought we ran some good actions tonight," Fish said. "We got a lot of good shots inside, but we struggled to finish a bit. We haven't put together an all-around game offensively, and we haven't shot it well from outside all year."

Calvin Peterson continued to lead the way offensively for Baraboo. The senior guard finished with 17 points, making one 3-pointer and shooting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The rest of the T-Birds struggled to get to the line. Mason Schultz took the only other free throws, making 1 of 2.

Max Koenig chipped in 10 points for the T-Birds, while Justin Philipp added five points and Peyton Steiner had four points.

Schroeder finished with a team-high 19 points, while Weisbrod had 11 points and Colby Hartig had nine points for the Norskies.