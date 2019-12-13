PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo 'outphysicalled' in Badger North loss at DeForest

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team went into the season knowing it was a bit undersized.
The shortcoming showed up Friday night, as the Thunderbirds struggled to keep DeForest off the glass in a 78-44 Badger North Conference loss at DeForest High School.
"They're a pretty athletic, strong, physical team," first-year Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish said of DeForest, which won a WIAA Division 3 state football title in November. "All their players play football, minus one, and they kind of look like it out there. And they're some experienced guys that have played basketball for a while. They kind of just outphysicalled us.
"DeForest was just better than us. We couldn't keep them off the glass and couldn't rebound the ball."
DeForest (3-0, 2-0 Badger North) established itself early. Max Weisbrod made back-to-back 3-pointers before Trey Schroeder grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in the opening minutes. Nolan Hawk added on with three free throws and a layup that stretched DeForest's lead to 17-6 midway through the first half.
The Norskies, who came into the night scoring 82.5 points per game, came in waves to open up a 45-22 halftime lead. They cruised through the second half against a Baraboo (2-4, 0-2 Badger North) team that gave up a season-high 78 points. The T-Birds entered the night allowing just 55.8 points per game.
"They're one of the better teams in the conference, and we've got to try to close that gap," Fish said.
Baraboo found some success on the offensive end, getting to the basket but struggling to convert. The T-Birds are scoring 55.3 points per game in their two wins this year, while they are being held to 41.3 points per game in losses
"I thought we ran some good actions tonight," Fish said. "We got a lot of good shots inside, but we struggled to finish a bit. We haven't put together an all-around game offensively, and we haven't shot it well from outside all year."
Calvin Peterson continued to lead the way offensively for Baraboo. The senior guard finished with 17 points, making one 3-pointer and shooting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The rest of the T-Birds struggled to get to the line. Mason Schultz took the only other free throws, making 1 of 2.
Max Koenig chipped in 10 points for the T-Birds, while Justin Philipp added five points and Peyton Steiner had four points.
Schroeder finished with a team-high 19 points, while Weisbrod had 11 points and Colby Hartig had nine points for the Norskies.
Baraboo got a good look at two consistent contenders in the Badger North this week, also suffering a 57-36 home loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
"They've put a lot of time in the weight room, and playing basketball in general... and it shows," Fish said of what the strong programs have in common. "Their systems are in place, and they kind of have their programs built. Basketball skill-wise, they're there... we've got a little improving to do."
The T-Birds will return home for Tuesday's Badger North game against Waunakee.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.