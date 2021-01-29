PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo, Reedsburg fall a day after wire-to-wire game

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team fell off the pace in the second half Friday in Poynette.

The T-Birds, who went into halftime with a slim 30-25 deficit, were outscored 39-16 in the second half to drop their second straight game.

Justin Philipp scored 13 points to pace Baraboo (2-13), which was coming off a 64-62 home loss to Reedsburg on Thursday. Gabe McReynolds chipped in eight points, while Drew Mistele had six.

Jake Keller and Nik Feller each scored 16 points for Poynette (8-6).

Portage 64, Reedsburg 50

One of three Warriors to score in double figures, Cooper Roberts finished with a team-high 22 points to help propel Portage (5-12) to a road win over Reedsburg (3-13).

Portage took a one-point lead into halftime but outscored Reedsburg 34-21 in the second half. Senior guard Zach Bestor poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Beavers, who had ended a three-game losing streak with Thursday's win at Baraboo.