The Baraboo prep boys basketball team got an opportunity to play on the Milwaukee Bucks' home floor.
The Thunderbirds made it a memorable experience, notching a 52-51 win over Richland Center thanks to Graham Langkamp's last-second free throw in Saturday's non-conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
"It was an excited locker room," first-year Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish said. "The kids worked really hard for this one and never gave up. All of the summer hours put in finally paid off as we were able to put a nice second half together. The guys are buying in and believing that we can really surprise people this year.
"Playing at Fiserv is a great experience. I told the guys to really enjoy the moment. Not every team gets a chance to get to do something like this. It's an experience that the guys will never forget. You get to live like one of the Bucks, even if just for a few hours."
Baraboo (1-1) got off to a slow start in a Saturday afternoon game that was played ahead of the Bucks' 137-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Richland Center (0-1) built up a 34-28 halftime lead and led 49-38 before Baraboo put the clamps on. The T-Birds held the Hornets to two points over the final 11 minutes, closing the game with a 14-2 run.
"In the first half, we gave up lots of straight line drives and couldn't stay in front of guys," Fish said. "In the second half, our defense played much better, allowing only 17 points and forcing multiple turnovers. We amped up our defensive energy and started pressing and pressuring full court. This caused them to speed up and take some shots they probably wouldn't normally take.
"The turning point was definitely at about the 9 minute mark. Our defensive energy and intensity really bothered them."
Calvin Peterson, who scored a game-high 23 points, got the run started with a layup that cut the deficit to 49-40 with 9:26 to play. Gabe McReynolds and Max Koenig each scored in the lane, but Richland Center answered to extend the lead to 51-42 with 2:38 remaining.
Baraboo closed with a 10-0 run that started when Langkamp got inside for a layup with 2:22 to play. On the ensuing possession, Peterson stole the ball and hit a pair of free throws with 1:59 to go. Baraboo's defensive pressure forced another turnover, which led to a Koenig runner that pulled the T-Birds within 51-48 and forced a Richland Center timeout with 1:13 remaining.
The Hornets missed a free throw to keep the game within one possession. Baraboo went to Peterson, who received a pick from Langkamp and hit a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game at 51 with 0:40 to play.
Richland Center's next possession ended with a missed mid-range jumper, allowing Fish to call a timeout and set up another play for Peterson. The 6-foot-2 guard was cut off and kicked the ball out to Owen Nachtigal, who swung it to Langkamp at the top of the key. The senior was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second remaining. Langkamp missed the first free throw before making the second and purposely missing the third. The Hornets' last-second heave didn't go as Baraboo celebrated.
The T-Birds matched their win total from last season, when they lost their first 15 games before recording a 49-46 victory over Fort Atkinson on Feb. 4. Baraboo gave up fewer than 51 points just three times last season.
Peterson is averaging 27 points per game through two games, as he opened the year with 31 points in Tuesday's season-opening loss to Poynette.
"Calvin has shown that he is a complete player," Fish said of the senior's start to the season. "Not only is he an elite scorer, he has gotten it done defensively and rebounded well for us. He never missed a summer weightlifting session and it has showed. His lateral quickness and overall athletic ability did not come by accident. It's a guy that has worked and worked to get where he's at. He does it the right way, and is an incredible teammate. He truly wants nothing but success for his team."
Koenig added 13 points in the win, attacking to finish with 11 free-throw attempts. Langkamp and Justin Philipp added five points apiece for the T-Birds, who went 12 of 29 from the free-throw line.
Tyler Rizner scored 15 points and Konner Ellenson had 10 to lead Richland Center.
The T-Birds will look to carry their momentum into Tuesday's non-conference game at Fort Atkinson.
"The kids just seem to be having fun playing basketball," Fish said of what he saw in week one of the regular season. "The guys are really buying into the team mentality. On a foul call, I'm seeing multiple teammates sprinting to pick each other up, guys giving praise nonstop, and just playing together. It is a law in our program that if someone sets you up with a nice pass, you've got to give them some love and acknowledgement. I've noticed a difference in our togetherness. I'm proud of these kids, but we're not done."
