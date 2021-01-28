PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Bestor scores 29 as Reedsburg wins close one in Baraboo

"That's definitely an area we've just got to talk about," Rupnow said of Reedsburg's post defense. "We talk about it all the time, but we've just got to do it. ... We've got to obviously not let them catch the ball in the middle of the lane freely with no help. That'll be something that'll be addressed and taken care of."

Then Justin Philipp, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, took a turn. The 6-foot-4 senior scored seven straight Baraboo points, capped by a three-point play that gave the T-Birds a 50-44 lead with 8:50 to go.

But Bestor had enough energy to keep going. Reedsburg (3-12) is quick to look for the senior guard, who is quick to put it up when he finds room to breath. That second part was hard against a Baraboo team that made him work for every shot, primarily defending him with seniors Owen Nachtigal and Luke Hammermeister and consistently sending extra defenders.

"They're going to take away Zach, and that's a theme every game, he's a terrific scorer. Every team's going to be looking to take him away," Rupnow said of Bestor. "It's not a mystery that he's going to see different things. I think he handles it really well, taking care of the ball while getting double- and triple-teamed, sharing the ball, and finding a way to play almost the whole game and not fall over from exhaustion. He's doing well with it."