PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Bestor scores 29 as Reedsburg wins close one in Baraboo

While Thursday's boys basketball game in Baraboo wasn't decided until the final buzzer, the game plans were clear from the opening tip.
Baraboo went big — starting three players 6-foot-4 or taller — to square off with Reedsburg and high-scoring 6-foot guard Zach Bestor for 40 minutes in what was the first one-possession game of the season at Baraboo High School. Bestor scored 29 points and Reedsburg won that final possession, staying in front of Baraboo's last-ditch effort to claim a 64-62 road win over their rivals.
"We came out on top at Baraboo," Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow said of his mindset after his team held on for a not-always-pretty win. "We gave up 62, and that's not what we're looking for. And our offense didn't look terrific, but these guys fought and fought, pushed through adversity and came out on top. I'm proud of them for not getting down when there were many times they could have."
After taking a 34-28 lead into the locker room, Reedsburg's toughest moments came during a second half in which Baraboo (2-12) pounded the ball inside. Brady Kelly, a 6-foot-6 junior, scored the first four points of the half, while 6-foot-6 junior Gabe McReynolds also took it straight to the rim to score a team-high 23 points. McReynolds scored inside, then grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before converting a three-point play that gave Baraboo a 41-40 lead with 12 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
"That's definitely an area we've just got to talk about," Rupnow said of Reedsburg's post defense. "We talk about it all the time, but we've just got to do it. ... We've got to obviously not let them catch the ball in the middle of the lane freely with no help. That'll be something that'll be addressed and taken care of."
Then Justin Philipp, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, took a turn. The 6-foot-4 senior scored seven straight Baraboo points, capped by a three-point play that gave the T-Birds a 50-44 lead with 8:50 to go.
But Bestor had enough energy to keep going. Reedsburg (3-12) is quick to look for the senior guard, who is quick to put it up when he finds room to breath. That second part was hard against a Baraboo team that made him work for every shot, primarily defending him with seniors Owen Nachtigal and Luke Hammermeister and consistently sending extra defenders.
"They're going to take away Zach, and that's a theme every game, he's a terrific scorer. Every team's going to be looking to take him away," Rupnow said of Bestor. "It's not a mystery that he's going to see different things. I think he handles it really well, taking care of the ball while getting double- and triple-teamed, sharing the ball, and finding a way to play almost the whole game and not fall over from exhaustion. He's doing well with it."
Reedsburg's leading scorer was able to shake free just enough Thursday. After Philipp's three-point play, Bestor scored five quick points to pull Reedsburg within 50-49. Bestor, who made five 3-pointers on the night, scored 12 of his 29 points in the second half. But, with Baraboo's defense hounding him, the Beavers needed other ways to score. They found them, with Hunter Wais hitting a key 3-pointer, Hunter Dempsey scoring seven of his nine points down the stretch, and the non-Bestor Beavers making five free throws to close it out.
"They just straight up doubled Zach, which is pretty smart," Rupnow said. "But other guys were able to get drives to the hoop, and then when they stepped up, we were able to share the ball. I was proud of how we finished. It was just an all-around good team win."
Baraboo's last lead of the night came after a McReynolds three-point play gave the T-Birds a 57-54 advantage with 4:39 to go. Reedsburg immediately ripped off a 6-0 run to open up a 60-57. Luke Vittengl hit two free throws to pull Baraboo within one, but Bestor got to the rim for a layup for the final field goal of the night, which gave the Beavers a 62-59 advantage.
Philipp came down and hit a pair of free throws, then Bestor hit one to make it a 63-61 game with 41.1 seconds to go. Jalen Roman nearly forced a jump ball on the ensuring possession, but McReynolds regained possession and Baraboo called a timeout with 22.0 left. The T-Birds went right to McReynolds, who drew a foul and made one free throw with 8.4 seconds remaining.
Reedsburg's Jack Campbell stepped to the line with 7.0 to go and hit the first free throw before missing the second. McReynolds grabbed the rebound and found Phillip, who's last-second heave didn't go.
Thursday was the first meeting of the season between the rivals. The Beavers, who have won eight straight in the series, will host Baraboo on Feb. 13.