PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage gets contributions from everywhere to avenge early-season loss to Baraboo

Mistele came down and hit a 3-pointer of his own, but the T-Birds couldn’t get enough stops to make up ground despite getting three-point plays from Mistele and McReynolds midway through the half.

Portage is averaging 71.0 points per game in its three wins this season, while being held to 48 points per game in nine losses. Brouette’s 18 points were backed up by 12 from Hensler, nine from Cooper Roberts, eight from Michael and seven from Mael.

“I didn’t look at the book, but I know we had some different kids hit shots for us, which was huge,” Berger said. “Teams are going to focus on Cooper and Erik because they’re good players, but we have some guys we think are capable — and they stepped up for us.”

Baraboo hit the 50-point mark for just the second time this season, and the first time since a suffering an 82-61 home loss to Madison Edgewood on Dec. 11. The T-Birds got going Monday after averaging just 39.6 points per game in five games since the December win over Portage.

Mistele and Owen Nachtigal scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for a Baraboo team that also got nine points from Mason Schultz, and seven points apiece from McReynolds and Luke Vittengl.