PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage gets contributions from everywhere to avenge early-season loss to Baraboo

Energy is going to be crucial as the shortened 2020-21 prep basketball season comes to a conclusion over the next month-plus.
The Portage boys had energy in reserve Monday night, celebrating after claiming a 67-52 road win over Baraboo. There was plenty to be excited about for a Portage team that won its third game of the season and ended a two-game losing streak against its Badger North Conference rivals.
“They put a lot of time and effort into a basketball season, so it’s always nice to get a win,” said Portage head coach Darrin Berger, who is in his second season coaching the Warriors after spending four years leading Baraboo. “We’ve talked about all the close losses we’ve had, so it’s always nice to come through and get one.”
With five losses of five points or less this season, the Warriors (3-9) played to the finish against a Baraboo (1-11) team whose lone win was a 49-44 victory at Portage on Dec. 19.
The Warriors didn’t change much schematically this time around, but Berger saw a different look from his team on Monday night.
“Last time, it just seemed like we were really tight,” Berger said of the December game in which the Warriors were held to 14 first-half points. “We got off to a bad start, we were playing from behind the whole game and we never really got comfortable. Tonight, I thought we were just a little bit more aggressive and a little looser.”
That new energy started to show when Jared Michael and Alex Schuette hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 26-17 lead and force a Baraboo timeout with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Warriors weren’t done, as Greg Hammer made a layup and Hayes Hensler went coast-to-coast to assist Erik Brouette and give Portage a 30-17 lead going into the locker room.
That 4-minute stretch of shutdown defense, aggressive play and balanced offense showcased what got Portage over the top Monday. Part of that was giving out more opportunities, with Berger saying he “did a better job of getting more kids on the floor in the first half so we weren’t tired down the stretch.”
They needed that second-half energy because Baraboo came out of the locker room attacking. Drew Mistele scored 10 of his team-high 12 points over the final 18 minutes, starting with a layup in the opening 2 minutes.
Gabe McReynolds also attacked, fighting through contact to finish before Mistele added another layup to bring the T-Birds within 33-25.
But Brouette, who scored a game-high 18 points, answered with one of his four 3-pointers to spark a 14-6 Portage run.
The run was capped off by Hensler assisting Logan Mael for a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a 46-31 lead with 10:40 to go.
Mistele came down and hit a 3-pointer of his own, but the T-Birds couldn’t get enough stops to make up ground despite getting three-point plays from Mistele and McReynolds midway through the half.
Portage is averaging 71.0 points per game in its three wins this season, while being held to 48 points per game in nine losses. Brouette’s 18 points were backed up by 12 from Hensler, nine from Cooper Roberts, eight from Michael and seven from Mael.
“I didn’t look at the book, but I know we had some different kids hit shots for us, which was huge,” Berger said. “Teams are going to focus on Cooper and Erik because they’re good players, but we have some guys we think are capable — and they stepped up for us.”
Baraboo hit the 50-point mark for just the second time this season, and the first time since a suffering an 82-61 home loss to Madison Edgewood on Dec. 11. The T-Birds got going Monday after averaging just 39.6 points per game in five games since the December win over Portage.
Mistele and Owen Nachtigal scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for a Baraboo team that also got nine points from Mason Schultz, and seven points apiece from McReynolds and Luke Vittengl.
Baraboo will look to get in the win column Tuesday at Nekoosa, while Portage’s stretch of 10 games in 18 days continues with Tuesday’s home game against Randolph.
“We play so many games here, so it’s really trying to manage fatigue and use all of our guys,” Berger said of his team, which lost at Sauk Prairie on Thursday and at Cambria-Friesland on Friday. “We have 11 kids who played tonight, and we’ve got to keep subbing them and keep playing them because we have three games this week and four games next week. It goes basically like that the rest of the way.
“It’s hard when you come off something like this and now tomorrow we play a 10-2 Randolph team, so we hope that the guys can respond on a back-to-back.”
PORTAGE 67, BARABOO 52
Portage*30*37*—*67
Baraboo*17*35*—*52
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Mael 3 0-0 7; Brouette 6 0-0 18; Schuette 2 0-0 6; Hammer 1 0-0 2; Reichhoff 1 0-0 2; Hensler 6 0-0 12; Michael 3 0-0 8; Roberts 3 3-4 9; Simons 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 6-8 67.
BARABOO — Mistele 4 3-6 12; Bromley 1 0-0 3; Nachtigal 4 2-2 10; Hammermeister 1 0-0 2; Vittengl 3 0-0 7; McReynolds 3 1-3 7; Philipp 0 2-2 2; Schultz 3 2-2 9. Totals 19 10-15 52.
3-point goals: P 9 (Mael 1, Brouette 4, Schuette 2, Michael 2); B 4 (Mistele 1, Bromley 1, Vittengl 1, Schultz 1). Total fouls: P 15; B 15.