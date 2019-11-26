The Baraboo High School boys basketball team ran out of steam Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds went toe-to-toe with Poynette for 25 minutes before the Pumas pulled away to hand Baraboo a 65-50 loss in a season-opening non-conference game.
Baraboo showed fight in its first game under new head coach Tyler Fish. The T-Birds weathered an early storm of Poynette (1-0) 3-pointers, closing the gap to 16-11 after three straight baskets by Baraboo’s Calvin Peterson.
Poynette’s Conner Peterson answered with a 3-pointer that gave Poynette a 19-11 lead and forced a Baraboo timeout with 9 minutes, 45 seconds to play in the first half.
Calvin Peterson kept attacking for Baraboo. Poynette continually sent a defender out to pressure him, and the senior took advantage by getting to the basket. A hesitation move and layup by Calvin Peterson, followed by a Max Koenig layup and a Gabe McReynolds free throw that cut the deficit to 27-23 with 2:50 to go in the half.
The T-Birds eventually trailed 33-29 going into halftime after Calving Peterson made a 3-pointer in the closing minute.
Baraboo stayed within five points in the opening minutes of the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump and pull within one possession.
Poynette stretched its lead to double-digits for the first time when Vinny Ciano hit a 3-pointer to give the Pumas a 44-33 lead and force a Baraboo timeout with 13:16 to play. The Pumas were in control from there,
The T-Birds, who went 1-22 last season, will play Richland Center on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
