PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg shows balance in home win over Baraboo

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team has done this before.

The Beavers used that team chemistry in Friday night’s 75-57 Badger North Conference win over Baraboo at Reedsburg Area High School.

Reedsburg, which is ranked eighth in Division 2 in the latest Wissports.net coaches poll, had five players score in double figures on a veteran team that’s made up of six seniors and six juniors. That offensive balance kept the undefeated Beavers drought-free on the way to scoring a season-high 75 points.

“We did a good job sharing the ball and getting it to the open guy,” Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow said of the offensive effort. “If they took away one option, we hit the second one... they took away the second one, we hit the third. ... They know where each other are, and they also know when somebody’s feeling it. ... They kind of know where each other is and they know what their teammate wants in each situation. That was good to see and they just share the ball, which is so fun to watch as a coach.”