PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg shows balance in home win over Baraboo

The Reedsburg prep boys basketball team has done this before.
The Beavers used that team chemistry in Friday night’s 75-57 Badger North Conference win over Baraboo at Reedsburg Area High School.
Reedsburg, which is ranked eighth in Division 2 in the latest Wissports.net coaches poll, had five players score in double figures on a veteran team that’s made up of six seniors and six juniors. That offensive balance kept the undefeated Beavers drought-free on the way to scoring a season-high 75 points.
“We did a good job sharing the ball and getting it to the open guy,” Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow said of the offensive effort. “If they took away one option, we hit the second one... they took away the second one, we hit the third. ... They know where each other are, and they also know when somebody’s feeling it. ... They kind of know where each other is and they know what their teammate wants in each situation. That was good to see and they just share the ball, which is so fun to watch as a coach.”
“That’s a really good Reedsburg team,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “I thought we hung in well for awhile there, and then they were able to hit some shots and were able to open it up a bit. ... They’ve got about four guys on any given night that could probably score over 20 points. They’re rock solid, (Will) Fuhrmann is one of the better players in the conference and they shoot the ball really well.”
Baraboo (2-6, 0-4 Badger North) stuck right with them early on, coming out with energy and tying the game at 8 when Max Koenig hit a 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 17 seconds to play in the first half. But Fuhrmann turned it on for the Beavers (6-0, 4-0). The senior guard curled to the top of the key, took an assist from Zach Bestor and hit a 3-pointer to give the Beavers an 11-8 lead. Fuhrmann added a layup, then had a steal and a fastbreak dunk to open up a 15-10 advantage.
“We want to push, push, push, that’s our game,” Rupnow said of the Beavers’ offensive pace. “It’s not really a secret. So we pushed and got some easy ones.”
But Baraboo didn’t go away, with Calvin Peterson and Justin Philipp hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give the T-Birds a 16-15 advantage. It didn’t last long, with Carter Daniels coming right back down the floor for a layup that gave Reedsburg a 17-16 lead.
The Beavers never gave it up. Baraboo stayed within striking distance until Reedsburg closed the half with a 6-0 run that started with a Daniels offensive board and putback. The senior added a steal on the ensuing possession, assisting Zach Hale for a layup with under a minute to play. The Beavers weren’t done, as Fuhrmann grabbed a loose ball and assisted Max Tully for a layup that gave Reedsburg a 40-27 halftime lead.
“Baraboo came out playing very well in that first half, and then we got to a point where we just kind of clamped down and made a run,” Rupnow said. “Put a little more pressure on them and realized that, hey, we need to build this lead before half.”
“I thought we were playing pretty well... it was a five- or six-point game there, and then the last three minutes of the half we had a couple turnovers that led to some easy runouts,” Fish said. “We just kind of fell apart there. It’s kind of been our kryptonite this year, the end of the first half we’ve struggled and leads have opened up a bit, especially when we’re getting tired.
“In those kind of pressure situations where we really need a good possession, we need to focus on keeping our composure and being able to run some good stuff on offense where we know we can get a great shot.”
Baraboo never mounted a serious second-half threat but was able to score a season-high 57 points on 18 made field goals and 14-of-17 shooting from the free-throw line. A trio of seniors led the way for the T-Birds, as Koenig, Peterson and Graham Langkamp each scored 12 points.
“His defense was pretty good tonight, and I told him to keep shooting,” Fish said of Langkamp’s night. “I’ve seen him hit some 3s before if he’s got some space. He showed tonight that he’ll knock them down.”
Fuhrmann finished with a game-high 19 points, while Daniels had 16 points, Bestor had 13 points, and Hale and Tully had 10 points apiece.
Friday’s game concluded Baraboo’s four-game stretch against teams that entered the week unbeaten in Badger North action. The stretch, which also included losses to Mount Horeb, DeForest and Waunakee, stretched Baraboo’s conference losing streak to 33 games.
Baraboo will be off until a Jan. 3 home game against Portage. Reedsburg will play in a holiday tournament on Dec. 27-28 at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Baraboo 27 30 — 57
Reedsburg 40 35 — 75
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Jurvelin 1 1-2 3, Steiner 2 0-0 5, Koenig 4 2-2 12, Langkamp 4 2-2 12, Nachtigal 1 3-4 5, Peterson 5 1-2 12, Philipp 1 3-3 6, White Eagle 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 14-17 57.
REEDSBURG — Hale 4 1-2 10, Tully 4 2-2 10, Fuhrmann 8 1-3 19, Wais 1 0-0 2, Daniels 6 2-2 16, Bestor 3 4-4 13, Cherney 1 0-0 3, Peper 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-13 75.
3-point goals — B 7 (Koenig 2, Langkamp 2, Peterson 1, Steiner 1, Philipp 1), R 9 (Bestor 3, Daniels 2, Fuhrmann 2, Hale 1, Cherney 1). Fouls — B 13, R 17.
