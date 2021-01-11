PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo lose steam late in home losses

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team couldn’t slow Charlie Bender and Lake Mills during the second half Monday night.

Charlie Bender put up 27 points as the L-Cats claimed a 58-47 road win to hand Sauk Prairie its second loss of the season in a non-conference game in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie (5-2) was within 25-20 at halftime and 41-38 in the second half before Bender grabbed an offensive rebound, spun and scored to start a 7-0 Lake Mills run. The quick spurt was capped off by a coast-to-coast layup by Adam Moen, which gave the L-Cats a 46-38 lead and forced a Sauk Prairie timeout with 5:23 remaining.

Isaac Breunig hit a 3-pointer to end the run and keep Sauk Prairie within striking distance, but the Eagles couldn’t pick up any more momentum down the stretch.

Tyler Uselman paced Sauk Prairie with 11 points, while Isaac Breunig added nine and Devin Breunig chipped in eight.

Sparta 56, Baraboo 38

Baraboo gave up its second-lowest point total of the season, but couldn’t keep up late in a 56-38 home loss to Sparta.