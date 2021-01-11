PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie, Baraboo lose steam late in home losses

The Sauk Prairie prep boys basketball team couldn’t slow Charlie Bender and Lake Mills during the second half Monday night.
Charlie Bender put up 27 points as the L-Cats claimed a 58-47 road win to hand Sauk Prairie its second loss of the season in a non-conference game in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie (5-2) was within 25-20 at halftime and 41-38 in the second half before Bender grabbed an offensive rebound, spun and scored to start a 7-0 Lake Mills run. The quick spurt was capped off by a coast-to-coast layup by Adam Moen, which gave the L-Cats a 46-38 lead and forced a Sauk Prairie timeout with 5:23 remaining.
Isaac Breunig hit a 3-pointer to end the run and keep Sauk Prairie within striking distance, but the Eagles couldn’t pick up any more momentum down the stretch.
Tyler Uselman paced Sauk Prairie with 11 points, while Isaac Breunig added nine and Devin Breunig chipped in eight.
Sparta 56, Baraboo 38
Baraboo gave up its second-lowest point total of the season, but couldn’t keep up late in a 56-38 home loss to Sparta.
The host Thunderbirds (1-10) were within 24-18 at halftime, and stayed in the game for much of the second half. A Justin Philipp 3-pointer pulled Baraboo within 41-35 and forced a timeout with 4:22 remaining.
However, Sparta (3-7) responded with a flourish that started with a Brian Sanchez layup, a Thomas Laufenberg jumper and two Tamarrein Henderson free throws that gave Sparta a 47-35 advantage.
Sanchez scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and went 8-for-8 from the line. Laufenberg added 12 points for the Spartans.
Baraboo got 12 points from Philipp, including three 3-pointers, and 11 from Gabe McReynolds.
LAKE MILLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 47
Lake Mills 25 33 — 58
Sauk Prairie 20 27 — 47
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 1 4-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 4 1-2 9, Moen 6 0-3 12, Bender 12 3-3 27. Totals 22 9-12 58.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 3-4 11, I. Breunig 3 2-2 9, Been 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 0-0 16, D. Breunig 4 0-0 8, Kerska 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-7 47.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Foster 1); SP 6 (Wilson 3, Uselman 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: LM 6; SP 15.
SPARTA 56, BARABOO 38
Sparta 24 32 — 56
Baraboo 18 20 — 38
SPARTA (fg ft-fta pts) — Ott 2 0-0 4, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Sanchez 7 8-8 22, Stuessel 2 2-2 7, Henderson 3 1-2 7, Laufenberg 5 1-2 12, Olivier 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-14 56.