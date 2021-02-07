PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo receive playoff draws

While every Wisconsin prep boys basketball team has been on a different schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone will get one more week to prepare for the WIAA playoffs.

Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Reedsburg each got a look at their Division 2 bracket over the weekend. Sauk Prairie (10-3) stands atop its regional, seeded first in a bracket that will see the Eagles have a bye before hosting No. 4 Mount Horeb (2-3) or No. 5 Madison Edgewood (6-12) in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19.

Reedsburg (3-13) and Baraboo (3-15) will both play the entirety of the postseason on the road.

Fifth-seeded Reedsburg will start with a familiar opponent, going on the road Feb. 16 to face No. 4 Portage (6-13) in a regional quarterfinal. The Badger North Conference rivals split their regular-season matchups, with Reedsburg claiming a 58-57 road win Dec. 5 and suffering a 64-50 home loss Jan. 29.

The winner of their third matchup will advance to play top-seeded Wisconsin Dells (11-1) Feb. 19. Reedsburg suffered a 53-46 home loss to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 15.

No. 6 Baraboo will see someone new in the regional quarterfinals, going on the road to play No. 3 Adams-Friendship (9-11). The winner will head to Mauston to face the second-seeded Golden Eagles (8-11). It could be a rematch for Baraboo, which is scheduled to host Mauston in a regular-season game Monday night.