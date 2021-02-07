PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie shuts down Baraboo for second time this week

In the wake of earning a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team went out and put it on Baraboo.
The Eagles allowed just nine first-half points in a 49-33 road win over their Badger North Conference rivals on Saturday afternoon at Baraboo High School.
Sauk Prairie (10-3), which will receive a first-round bye in the WIAA Division 2 postseason before host No. 4 Mount Horeb or No. 5 Madison Edgewood on Feb. 19, never trailed Saturday.
Tyler Uselman got it started, putting back an offensive rebound to ignite an 8-0 run to open the game. Eddie Breunig followed by finishing off a nice backdoor cut, while Devin Breunig went baseline for a layup and Ethan Gibbs hit a midrange jumper to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
The Eagles were also putting the clamps on Baraboo (3-15), holding the Thunderbirds scoreless for nearly half of the first half.
Drew Mistele broke the drought. The sophomore guard rebounded his own miss and finished to make it 8-2 after 8 minutes, 38 seconds of play.
But the Eagles didn't wilt, continuing to defend while getting hot from deep. Brandt Wilson, who scored a game-high 19 points, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Devin Breunig 3 to stretch the lead to 17-3.
Baraboo made its second field goal with 2:35 to play in the half, as Justin Philipp assisted Brady Kelly on the left block to make it 17-7. Luke Vittengl added two free throws, while Devin Breunig made one in the final minute to give Sauk Prairie an 18-9 halftime lead.
The scoreboard was nearly identical to when the teams first met Feb. 1, when Sauk Prairie held an 18-10 halftime lead en route to a 48-30 home win.
The Eagles were in control much of the second half Saturday, with Baraboo only briefly pulling within single digits thanks to a 6-0 run that was capped by Gabe McReynolds finishing a post move to pull the T-Birds within 30-22 with 9:16 remaining.
But Wilson, Sauk Prairie's leading scorer this season, immediately flipped the momentum back in the Eagles' favor. The 6-foot-7 senior forward found an opening on the right wing — where he set up shop to make six of Sauk Prairie's seven 3-pointers — and made a triple that turned into a four-point play after a Baraboo foul.
Devin Breunig followed with a layup, then Wilson hit another 3 to make it 39-22 and put the game to bed.
Wilson scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half. Devin Breunig added 14, as the senior duo combined for 33 of Sauk Prairie's 49 points.
Philipp led Baraboo with 12 points, including 10 in the second half a day after putting up 27 in a 65-62 overtime win over Wautoma. Vittengl, who went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line, added 10 for the T-Birds on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie will start the final week of the regular season with Monday's game at Watertown. Baraboo kicks off a three-game week by hosting Mauston on Monday. The sixth-seeded T-Birds will open the Division 2 playoffs on the road, visiting No. 3 Adams-Friendship for a Feb. 16 regional quarterfinal. The winner will advance to take on No. 2 Mauston.