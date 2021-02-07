PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie shuts down Baraboo for second time this week

The scoreboard was nearly identical to when the teams first met Feb. 1, when Sauk Prairie held an 18-10 halftime lead en route to a 48-30 home win.

The Eagles were in control much of the second half Saturday, with Baraboo only briefly pulling within single digits thanks to a 6-0 run that was capped by Gabe McReynolds finishing a post move to pull the T-Birds within 30-22 with 9:16 remaining.

But Wilson, Sauk Prairie's leading scorer this season, immediately flipped the momentum back in the Eagles' favor. The 6-foot-7 senior forward found an opening on the right wing — where he set up shop to make six of Sauk Prairie's seven 3-pointers — and made a triple that turned into a four-point play after a Baraboo foul.

Devin Breunig followed with a layup, then Wilson hit another 3 to make it 39-22 and put the game to bed.

Wilson scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half. Devin Breunig added 14, as the senior duo combined for 33 of Sauk Prairie's 49 points.

Philipp led Baraboo with 12 points, including 10 in the second half a day after putting up 27 in a 65-62 overtime win over Wautoma. Vittengl, who went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line, added 10 for the T-Birds on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie will start the final week of the regular season with Monday's game at Watertown. Baraboo kicks off a three-game week by hosting Mauston on Monday. The sixth-seeded T-Birds will open the Division 2 playoffs on the road, visiting No. 3 Adams-Friendship for a Feb. 16 regional quarterfinal. The winner will advance to take on No. 2 Mauston.