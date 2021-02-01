PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie slows it down to beat Baraboo

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team wasn't in a hurry Monday night.

The Eagles shortened the game by consistently working the ball around in search of a good shot. They got enough of them, claiming a 48-30 home win over Badger North Conference rival Baraboo.

Since returning from a COVID-19 quarantine to claim a 57-52 win at Portage on Thursday, the Eagles (8-3) have won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December. They had traded wins and losses in their previous six games, going 3-3 before Monday's win over Baraboo.

Sauk Prairie did it by giving up a season-low 30 points, in part due to deliberate work on the offensive end.

The Eagles' first possession of the night lasted 57 seconds. Their next one took 42 seconds and ended with an Eddie Breunig 3-pointer. Devin Kerska, who scored a game-high 12 points and was the lone Eagle in double figures, also hit an early triple to tie the game at 6 after 7 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Thunderbirds (2-14) also ran some good offense. Gabe McReynolds caught a pass at the free-throw line, pivoted to his left and finished at the rim to tie the game at 10 with 5:12 remaining in the first half.