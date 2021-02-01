PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie slows it down to beat Baraboo

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team wasn't in a hurry Monday night.
The Eagles shortened the game by consistently working the ball around in search of a good shot. They got enough of them, claiming a 48-30 home win over Badger North Conference rival Baraboo.
Since returning from a COVID-19 quarantine to claim a 57-52 win at Portage on Thursday, the Eagles (8-3) have won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December. They had traded wins and losses in their previous six games, going 3-3 before Monday's win over Baraboo.
Sauk Prairie did it by giving up a season-low 30 points, in part due to deliberate work on the offensive end.
The Eagles' first possession of the night lasted 57 seconds. Their next one took 42 seconds and ended with an Eddie Breunig 3-pointer. Devin Kerska, who scored a game-high 12 points and was the lone Eagle in double figures, also hit an early triple to tie the game at 6 after 7 minutes, 25 seconds.
The Thunderbirds (2-14) also ran some good offense. Gabe McReynolds caught a pass at the free-throw line, pivoted to his left and finished at the rim to tie the game at 10 with 5:12 remaining in the first half.
But Baraboo didn't score the rest of the half, while Sauk Prairie went on an 8-0 run that started with a Brandt Wilson three-point play. Devin Breunig added a layup, while Kerska hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles an 18-10 halftime lead.
Baraboo's Justin Philip came out of the locker room and immediately hit a 3-pointer, but Sauk Prairie came right back and ran more than a minute off the clock. They came up empty, but the Eagles showed they were going to do what they could to limit Baraboo's opportunities at a comeback.
The T-Birds didn't go away, however. McReynolds posted up and converted a three-point play to pull Baraboo within 22-16 with 14:39 to go. A couple minutes later, the junior big man got to the rim for another three-point play that made it 27-21 with 12:03 to go.
The Eagles took a 32-22 lead on a Tyler Uselman 3-pointer. Kerska followed with six straight Sauk Prairie points, sandwiching a 3-pointer and a three-point play around an Owen Nachtigal triple. Philipp, who scored a team-high 10 points, hit a 3 to pull the T-Birds within 38-28 with 6:47 remaining.
The Eagles iced it from there, ending the game on a 10-2 run to win their 22nd straight game in the series. The T-Birds won't have to dwell on this one long, as they're scheduled to host Sauk Prairie on Saturday.
Before they square off again, Sauk Prairie will host Westfield on Tuesday, while Baraboo hosts Wautoma on Thursday.