PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Saylor's 35 points carries Mauston in overtime win over Baraboo

Adon Saylor scored 35 points and the Mauston prep boys basketball team clawed from behind to notch a 72-69 overtime win at Baraboo.

The host Thunderbirds (3-16) led much of the night, including holding a 60-52 lead with under 7 minutes remaining. But Mauston (9-11) kept coming, starting when a Spenser Lehman offensive rebound that turned into a Saylor layup that cut the deficit to 60-54 with 6:11 to go. Kraig Armstrong quickly turned a steal into a layup that made it 60-56, but Baraboo’s Justin Philipp answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:43 remaining.

The T-Birds didn’t score the rest of the half, while Saylor answered by going baseline and finding Braden Benzine for a layup. The teams were neck-and-neck the rest of the way, with Mauston pulling even on a Saylor free throw with 2:23 to play.

The four-minute overtime period started with a midrange jumper by Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl. Saylor came down and hit a 3, while Philipp made two free throws as Baraboo regained a 67-66 lead with 3:11 to go. Saylor quickly assisted Brock Massey for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer and a 69-67 lead.