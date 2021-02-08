PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Saylor's 35 points carries Mauston in overtime win over Baraboo

Adon Saylor scored 35 points and the Mauston prep boys basketball team clawed from behind to notch a 72-69 overtime win at Baraboo.
The host Thunderbirds (3-16) led much of the night, including holding a 60-52 lead with under 7 minutes remaining. But Mauston (9-11) kept coming, starting when a Spenser Lehman offensive rebound that turned into a Saylor layup that cut the deficit to 60-54 with 6:11 to go. Kraig Armstrong quickly turned a steal into a layup that made it 60-56, but Baraboo’s Justin Philipp answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:43 remaining.
The T-Birds didn’t score the rest of the half, while Saylor answered by going baseline and finding Braden Benzine for a layup. The teams were neck-and-neck the rest of the way, with Mauston pulling even on a Saylor free throw with 2:23 to play.
The four-minute overtime period started with a midrange jumper by Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl. Saylor came down and hit a 3, while Philipp made two free throws as Baraboo regained a 67-66 lead with 3:11 to go. Saylor quickly assisted Brock Massey for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer and a 69-67 lead.
Owen Nachtigal made a play for the T-Birds, rebounding his own miss and putting it back to tie the game at 69. But Saylor made the last play of the night, getting to the rim and making two free throws to give Mauston a 71-69 lead with 54.9 seconds to play. Benzine, who scored eight points, added a free throw with 20.5 left and the Golden Eagles held on defensively to bounce back from Saturday’s 90-82 loss at Wautoma.
Philipp made six 3-pointers and paced Baraboo with 24 points, while Drew Mistele had 12, Gabe McReynolds had 11, and Vittengl and Logan Hammermeister each had eight.
Baraboo, which just picked up a 65-62 overtime win over Wautoma on Friday, will visit Watertown on Thursday.
Watertown 56, Sauk Prairie 41
Sauk Prairie’s four-game winning streak came to an end with Monday’s 56-41 loss at Watertown.
Sauk Prairie (10-4) senior Brandt Wilson scored a game-high 14 points, while Brady Martin had 12 to lead Watertown (5-10).
The Eagles, who suffered their first defeat since a 49-46 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a Jan. 15 game that preceded Sauk Prairie’s COVID-19 quarantine, had notched a 54-44 home win over Watertown on Dec. 18 They’ll look to bounce back with Thursday’s home game against Madison Edgewood.