PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Slow start sinks Baraboo against Poynette, 64-40

The Baraboo boys basketball team seemed to have a lid on the basket throughout the first half of Thursday night’s non-conference clash against Poynette as the Pumas roared with a 64-40 win at Baraboo High School. Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 16 points and was one of three Pumas players in double-figures as Poynette handed Baraboo its fourth consecutive loss.
“We definitely struggled to put the ball in the hoop at times, and we constantly have to work hard for everything it seems,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “If we compound that with a bad shot selection that doesn’t help matters, so we have to work on getting better shots — shots at the rim — and eventually we’re going to have to start hitting some open looks.”
The Pumas (4-2) kept Baraboo in their clutches throughout the first half, utilizing a half-court trap to keep Baraboo on its heels. The takeaways allowed Poynette to keep the T-Birds without a field goal the first eight-plus minutes and it seized a commanding 16-4 lead following a step-back jumper by senior Connor Petersen with just over 10 minutes to go.
“I thought defensively we did a lot better job of just, being us; getting stops, rebounding, pushing the tempo and getting up and down,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.
Eventually the T-Birds (1-9) tickled the twine other than at the free throw line when senior Justin Philipp buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key at 9:50 to cut the lead to 16-7. Baraboo never hung within single digits the rest of the way however, as the Pumas turned up the heat.
Poynette proceeded to go on an 18-1 run over the next six minutes to take a 34-8 lead with 4:43 to go. Petersen, Feller and Jaden McCormick, and junior Jimmy Heath each had four points during the run, capped off by a Heath transition layup.
Senior Mason Schultz put home the lone free throw during the stretch in which Baraboo had eight empty possessions. A putback by junior Gabe McReynolds, who led the T-Birds with 12, at 4:10 stopped the bleeding and the 6-foot-6 forward added two foul shots at 3:12 to pull within 36-12 but the Pumas clawed right back.
Poynette finished the half on a 7-2 run, including a straight-on 3-pointer by Feller, to take a commanding 43-14 lead into halftime. The Pumas forced 15 turnovers and snatched 15 offensive rebounds over the opening 18 minutes, tilting the floor crucially in their favor.
“We kind of couldn’t handle the press and the pressure, and then we gave up 15 offensive rebounds and that’s two things that are in our control,” Fish said. “It just felt like we kind of lacked some toughness, especially in the first half.”
“We kind of want to play different styles and different ways; definitely pushing the pace offensively and getting after teams defensively. I really think these guys are buying into our system, and just buying into getting stops first, then pushing the tempo,” Odegaard added.
Despite the sluggish start, Baraboo began to find itself in the second half. The T-Birds opened the second stanza on a 10-4 run, capped off by a backdown layup by senior Forrest Bailey with 13:15 to go to pull within 47-24.
Layups by McCormick and sophomore Aiden Klosky, who added 10 and 14 points, extended the lead back out to 51-24 but the T-Birds kept biting back.
An 11-2 run punctuated by a 3-pointer from the left wing by Philipp, who had 11, pulled the T-Birds within 53-35 with just under 8 minutes remaining. Baraboo never got closer though as the Pumas extended the lead back out 62-37 over the next 2-plus minutes to put things on ice.
“The second half I thought we played better; guys came out with some energy and toughness, and we were rotating some guys in there to try and give us some toughness,” Fish said. “I thought we found it a little bit, but it was just too much to overcome at that point.”
Apart from McReynolds and Philipp, no other T-Bird scored over four points, while senior Connor Petersen added eight for the Pumas. Baraboo also got dealt an early blow when junior Brady Kelly went down with a knee injury with just 2:25 played in the first half.
Fish is hoping everything is okay with the 6-6 forward and knows that he will be key as Baraboo continues to try to put together a solid 36 minutes.
“We have to value the ball better and that’s the million dollar question, if we can put together two nice halves of basketball,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking to do and we have to come out with a good fire right away.”
As for the Pumas, Odegaard was really encouraged by first half but knows that Poynette can’t have a second-half letdown like they did against the T-Birds when it gets into the meat of the Capitol North Conference.
“I thought the first half our focus was phenomenal, and the second half was just lackluster,” he said. “Sometimes I think you get that when the scoreboards shows what it does, but at the same time you have to focus, take each possession personal and really get after it.”
Poynette 43 21 — 64
Baraboo 14 26 — 40
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Heath 2 0-3 4; K. Peterson 3 0-1 6; B. Chadwick 3 0-0 6; McCormick 5 0-0 10; T. Chadwick 0 1-2 1; Klosky 6 1-1 14; Feller 7 0-0 15; C. Peterson 3 2-7 8. Totals 29 4-15 64.
BARABOO — Mistele 0 4-4 4; Nachtigal 1 2-2 4; Hammermeister 1 0-1 2; Zittlow 0 1-2 1; Vittengl 1 0-0 2; McReynolds 4 4-4 12; Philipp 4 0-0 11; Schultz 0 1-2 1; Bailey 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 13-21 40.
3-point goals: P 2 (Feller 1, Klosky 1); B 3 (Philipp 3). Total fouls: P 14; B 19.
