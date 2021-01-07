PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Slow start sinks Baraboo against Poynette, 64-40

“We kind of want to play different styles and different ways; definitely pushing the pace offensively and getting after teams defensively. I really think these guys are buying into our system, and just buying into getting stops first, then pushing the tempo,” Odegaard added.

Despite the sluggish start, Baraboo began to find itself in the second half. The T-Birds opened the second stanza on a 10-4 run, capped off by a backdown layup by senior Forrest Bailey with 13:15 to go to pull within 47-24.

Layups by McCormick and sophomore Aiden Klosky, who added 10 and 14 points, extended the lead back out to 51-24 but the T-Birds kept biting back.

An 11-2 run punctuated by a 3-pointer from the left wing by Philipp, who had 11, pulled the T-Birds within 53-35 with just under 8 minutes remaining. Baraboo never got closer though as the Pumas extended the lead back out 62-37 over the next 2-plus minutes to put things on ice.

“The second half I thought we played better; guys came out with some energy and toughness, and we were rotating some guys in there to try and give us some toughness,” Fish said. “I thought we found it a little bit, but it was just too much to overcome at that point.”