PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield loss drops Baraboo to 2-3 in non-conference games

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team fell below .500 in non-conference play with Tuesday's 61-46 loss to Westfield at Baraboo High School.
The Thunderbirds (2-8) trailed 26-21 at halftime and couldn't mount a second-half run to fall to 2-3 in non-conference games.
Westfield (6-2), which started the season 5-0, pulled away to end its two-game losing streak.
The T-Birds will play a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. The Eagles enter 2-3 in conference play, while Baraboo is 0-5 and tied with Beaver Dam for last in the Badger North.
Sauk Prairie swept Baraboo last season, notching a 45-25 home win and a 53-39 road win. Baraboo's last victory in the series was a 35-33 home win on Dec. 6, 2011.
