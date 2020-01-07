PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield loss drops Baraboo to 2-3 in non-conference games

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team fell below .500 in non-conference play with Tuesday's 61-46 loss to Westfield at Baraboo High School.

The Thunderbirds (2-8) trailed 26-21 at halftime and couldn't mount a second-half run to fall to 2-3 in non-conference games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Westfield (6-2), which started the season 5-0, pulled away to end its two-game losing streak.

The T-Birds will play a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. The Eagles enter 2-3 in conference play, while Baraboo is 0-5 and tied with Beaver Dam for last in the Badger North.

Sauk Prairie swept Baraboo last season, notching a 45-25 home win and a 53-39 road win. Baraboo's last victory in the series was a 35-33 home win on Dec. 6, 2011.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.