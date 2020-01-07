You are the owner of this article.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield loss drops Baraboo to 2-3 in non-conference games
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | WESTFIELD 61, BARABOO 46

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Westfield loss drops Baraboo to 2-3 in non-conference games

Calvin Peterson

Baraboo's Calvin Peterson attacks the basket during a Badger North Conference game at Reedsburg Area High School.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo prep boys basketball team fell below .500 in non-conference play with Tuesday's 61-46 loss to Westfield at Baraboo High School.

The Thunderbirds (2-8) trailed 26-21 at halftime and couldn't mount a second-half run to fall to 2-3 in non-conference games.

Westfield (6-2), which started the season 5-0, pulled away to end its two-game losing streak.

The T-Birds will play a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. The Eagles enter 2-3 in conference play, while Baraboo is 0-5 and tied with Beaver Dam for last in the Badger North.

Sauk Prairie swept Baraboo last season, notching a 45-25 home win and a 53-39 road win. Baraboo's last victory in the series was a 35-33 home win on Dec. 6, 2011.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

