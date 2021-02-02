 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson, defense carry Sauk Prairie over Westfield
The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team one-upped itself Tuesday night.

A day after allowing a season-low 30 points in a 48-30 home win over Baraboo, the Eagles came right back and claimed a 42-27 win at Westfield.

Brandt Wilson was the only player to score in double figures Tuesday night. The Sauk Prairie senior put up 19 points, while Kyle Breunig added six for the Eagles and Brady Holly led Westfield with seven.

It was the third straight win for a Sauk Prairie (9-3) team that returned from a COVID-19 quarantine with a 57-52 win at Portage on Jan. 28. Westfield (8-8) fell to .500 on the season.

The Eagles, who are allowing 44.8 points per game, will turn their attention to Thursday's game at Reedsburg. Sauk Prairie opened the season with a 42-35 home win over Reedsburg on Dec. 8.

