PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo runners finding familiar support network

The uncertainty of 2020 didn’t stop members of the Baraboo prep cross country team from staying in shape.

It’ll pay off, as Baraboo is among the high schools moving forward with fall sports in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused some to wait until the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s newly-created spring season.

“I was pleasantly surprised how well our boys did in the first two weeks of practice,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said Aug. 28, 11 days after the first practice of the season. “I feared that many were not putting in the necessary miles this summer … but our boys are in shape and they showed it.”

The T-Birds will get their first opportunity to show it to others during Thursday’s meet at Baraboo High School. The preparation for that meet actually started earlier than normal, as many Wisconsin athletes were left without options when school moved online and the WIAA canceled all sports this spring. For cross country athletes, some of that downtime meant getting out and running.

“With the track season canceled this past spring, the team decided to start summer miles in May rather than June,” Boll said. “Most cross country runners also run track, so they were hungry to make up for the missed spring season.”