PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo runners finding familiar support network

The uncertainty of 2020 didn’t stop members of the Baraboo prep cross country team from staying in shape.
It’ll pay off, as Baraboo is among the high schools moving forward with fall sports in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused some to wait until the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s newly-created spring season.
“I was pleasantly surprised how well our boys did in the first two weeks of practice,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said Aug. 28, 11 days after the first practice of the season. “I feared that many were not putting in the necessary miles this summer … but our boys are in shape and they showed it.”
The T-Birds will get their first opportunity to show it to others during Thursday’s meet at Baraboo High School. The preparation for that meet actually started earlier than normal, as many Wisconsin athletes were left without options when school moved online and the WIAA canceled all sports this spring. For cross country athletes, some of that downtime meant getting out and running.
“With the track season canceled this past spring, the team decided to start summer miles in May rather than June,” Boll said. “Most cross country runners also run track, so they were hungry to make up for the missed spring season.”
Varsity meets will be a new experience for several T-Birds, as the Baraboo boys are returning three of their top seven runners from last season. Senior Cortney Dunnett is the lone returnee from the core that took fourth at the 2019 Badger North Conference meet. Dunnett took 22nd at conference a year ago, crossing the 5,000-meter finish line in 18 minutes, 12.53 seconds to finish fourth among Baraboo’s top five.
“Cortney Dunnett has trained all summer to lead the team and is ready to start the season where he ended the last,” Boll said.
Garrett Exo (17:43.34 at conference) and Alec Schmelzer (18:05.16) graduated in the offseason, while Max Statz (18:10.09) and Derek Gehin (18:25.71) aren’t going out for cross country this fall. However, a number of young T-Birds are back, including sophomore Daniel Yesipovich returning after using a time of 18:22.8 to take 70th at sectionals last season.
"Though we lost some of our varsity squad, we have a strong core of juniors that have worked hard all summer to fill their shoes,” Boll said. "We have a strong group of sophomores and juniors who were hungry for success after last season. This includes Evan Exo, Ethan Sefkar, Ethan Grunewald, Daniel Yesipovich, and Connor Kleist. I'm excited to see the efforts of these young men pay off."
There won’t be as many opportunities to show those efforts. The reduced number of teams and increased safety protocols have caused the schedule to shrink. There are currently four dual meets on Baraboo’s schedule after Thursday, as the T-Birds will visit Waunakee Sept. 10, host Portage Sept. 15, visit Reedsburg Sept. 29 and host Sauk Prairie Oct. 6. There will be no Badger Conference meet, and it remains to be seen whether or not the WIAA can organize a “culminating event” at the end of the year.
“We’ll be competing in a lot of dual meets, which was the norm 15 years ago, but it will be a fun and new experience for our current runners,” Boll said. “As a non-contact, outdoor sport we have a lot going for us through a safety lens. We will work on staggering starts and having small meets rather than large invitationals to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
The security guidelines are also present at practice, with Boll saying the T-Birds have seamlessly adapted to always practicing outside, washing hands and wearing masks when physical distancing isn’t possible.
It’s a new experience for the T-Birds and Boll, who is in his third year as head coach after taking over for Peter Arndt. A member of the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Arndt led Baraboo to 26 conference championships and four state meets in 36 years. His imprint is still on the program.
“There are a lot of life lessons in running and in the context of a pandemic those life lessons are perhaps more important than ever,” Boll said. “Coach Peter Arndt’s legacy in Baraboo cross country is ‘A Tradition of Excellence,’ which is earned, not just with excellence on the course, but excellence in all areas. That will be our focus as these boys grow into exceptional young men who will overcome any adversity in their lives.”
That’s a staple of cross country — a sport that’s seemingly built for a time like this. It offers a sense of camaraderie and the opportunity to improve individually, whether or not there is conference or statewide competition involved.
“We consider ourselves to be a family,” Boll said. “In this sport, everyone runs the same course and distance, which causes a group mentality for both self and team improvement. If you’ve ever seen a cross country meet, you’ll notice fans cheering for top runners all the way to the last runner. Additionally, runners and fans on all teams will offer words of encouragement to one another. It’s a great support network for young people who could use a little extra love right now. Now, that doesn’t mean it’s not competitive. Our boys have kept each other honest in the summer to ensure everyone is working to contribute to our team goals.”
