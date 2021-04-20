PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo brings fully-loaded roster back after prolonged absence

There have been two Baraboo High School girls golf seasons since the boys program last teed it up.
The long wait didn't turn the Thunderbirds away, as there were 35 players out for boys golf when practice officially started Monday.
"We are at the highest number for the boys golf team since I have been coaching," said Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell, who is in his 10th year leading the T-Birds. "It is great to see this kind of interest in the game of golf and in the Baraboo golf program.
"I was very interested in seeing what our numbers would be since we were not able to have a season in 2020. I knew of some young players coming up, but now we will be able to see how they have progressed in the past year and a half."
The interest isn't new, as 29 Baraboo boys went out for golf in 2019 before COVID-19 canceled last season. The current 35-player team is made up of three seniors, 16 juniors, six sophomores and 10 freshmen.
"We have a lot of new faces to the program and I’m looking forward to seeing what they are capable of," Brownell said. "With the numbers that we have, we could have some good competition for spots as we move towards the conference matches and tournament time."
The well-rounded roster has formed two years after the T-Birds rolled out a veteran lineup throughout a 2019 season that ended with a fourth-place finish in the Badger North Conference, a sixth-place finish at WIAA regionals, and Dane Hinz and Noah Anderson competing at sectionals.
That duo is gone, as is nearly everyone else that competed in the final meets of 2019. Charlie Gibbs is the lone returner from that top group, having shot a 96 at regionals as a freshman two years ago.
"I anticipate junior Charlie Gibbs to be a leader of the group with his past golf experience and how much time he has put into his game," Brownell said. "Charlie got a lot of opportunities his freshman year playing varsity and was really starting to show some of his capabilities. He has been putting a lot of practice time in and also works at Baraboo Country Club and has a lot of opportunities to play there."
That's about the extent of Baraboo's varsity experience, a situation common throughout spring sports programs after their pandemic-induced pause. But there are plenty of experienced athletes on the Baraboo golf roster who are familiar in leadership roles.
Among those upperclassmen looking to lead the golf team are senior Mitchell Hamm, who competed at state swimming in February; junior Luna Larson, an all-state football player and all-conference hockey player; and Kane Mahoney, a key two-way player for the football team last fall.
"Mitchell Hamm has also been improving his game and has been a part of the team for several years. He is a hard worker and will be a great leader for the team," Brownell said. "I am very impressed with what I have seen from Luna Larson, who is joining the team for the first year. I have seen him out at Baraboo Country Club a lot playing with his family and friends. He has really developed an interest in the game of golf and he is really able to hit the ball well. I’m excited to see how he scores in some practice rounds and as we get into some competitive rounds.
"Kane Mahoney is also a newcomer to the program and has been playing quite a bit with Luna. He is a strong leader for the team and is very coachable. From what I have seen so far, his skills are there and I’m also intrigued to see each part of his golf game and what kind of scores he is able to put up."
Adam Janssen is also likely to get plenty of opportunities, with Brownell calling the sophomore "a young player that I knew had quite a bit of golfing experience. One of the disappointments of not having a 2020 season was that I was not able to see what kind of game he was developing. I have also seen him play at Baraboo Country Club with his family and I’d been hearing his game is really coming along. He has really grown into a powerful swing with his height and length. He is recently set up with fitted clubs and has already been showing he is dedicated and one of the last guys to leave putting more time in."
The T-Birds have gotten limited time together this spring, while the first two events of the year — Thursday at The Oaks and Friday at Reedsburg Country Club — are coming just three days after the first official practice. Brownell expects the players to be relatively ready to go.
"We had some practice opportunities prior to the season with some range hitting at Fairfield Hills," he said of how the T-Birds spent some of the contact days the WIAA allotted due to the pandemic. "It was great to see the players that were able to make it and see some of their swings. The weather this spring has been surprisingly nice and the guys have had the chance to get out and play. In prior seasons, the weather has always been uncertain and has limited the amount of practice and playing opportunities. Several players traveled to some warm places during spring break and had a chance to get some rounds in as well."
The players will look to round into shape even faster than usual, as the season has been shrunk from eight weeks to six weeks in order to make room for the WIAA's alternate fall season.
"I have been sending some messages out to players and parents the past few months to make sure they are keeping up with their school work and getting in some range and practice time whenever they can," Brownell said, noting the T-Birds have seven events in the first two weeks of the season. "It will be quite busy with a lot of holes being played. This schedule is tough because we are limited with our practice opportunities. We are hoping to get playing opportunities for many of our players. On the other hand, with so many players out for the team and not as many tournaments being scheduled, some players who are just learning the game will have a lot of range time and course practice rounds and not as many competitive/tournament rounds."
Experienced or not, the players will be provided athletic opportunities this spring — whether to put up a number in competition or just to get out on the course and enjoy themselves.
"They are excited to be together and able to play a spring season and eager to get out and play, especially with the early spring weather we have had and the courses already in good shape," Brownell said. "I am excited to be back out on the course with the players and to see how much they have grown.