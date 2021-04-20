PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo brings fully-loaded roster back after prolonged absence

"Kane Mahoney is also a newcomer to the program and has been playing quite a bit with Luna. He is a strong leader for the team and is very coachable. From what I have seen so far, his skills are there and I’m also intrigued to see each part of his golf game and what kind of scores he is able to put up."

Adam Janssen is also likely to get plenty of opportunities, with Brownell calling the sophomore "a young player that I knew had quite a bit of golfing experience. One of the disappointments of not having a 2020 season was that I was not able to see what kind of game he was developing. I have also seen him play at Baraboo Country Club with his family and I’d been hearing his game is really coming along. He has really grown into a powerful swing with his height and length. He is recently set up with fitted clubs and has already been showing he is dedicated and one of the last guys to leave putting more time in."

The T-Birds have gotten limited time together this spring, while the first two events of the year — Thursday at The Oaks and Friday at Reedsburg Country Club — are coming just three days after the first official practice. Brownell expects the players to be relatively ready to go.