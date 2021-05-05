PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo's Janssen, Larson team up to win at Lawsonia

Baraboo juniors Charlie Gibbs and Oliver Scanlan teamed up to shoot an 85.

"Charlie had an impressive 38 on one side of the course and not quite as well as he had hoped on the other side with 47, but a respectable 85 on the links style course," Brownell said of Gibbs, while Scanlan came in with a 95. "Oliver Scanlan is showing some impressive improvements with his game and is becoming a player that will be in our varsity lineups. Oliver is a very coachable player and takes in any advice and golf input. He is becoming more comfortable in this varsity role and has been putting in a lot of time on his own to keep improving his game."

The T-Birds held a playoff this week to determine the four players who would compete at Lawsonia on Wednesday.

"This is our lowest team score of the season with a 348, and each player today was reflecting that their scores could have been quite lower," Brownell said.

The T-Birds, who played on nine of the first 14 days of the season, have some junior varsity matches on the horizon, but the varsity will get a well-earned break before a May 11 dual meet against Portage at Portage Country Club.

"Our guys have been playing a lot of golf rounds in the past two weeks and with each event, we are seeing some good things," Brownell said. "All of our players are having some consistent scores, and scoring averages are coming down. Players in our top 10 are putting in some extra time on their own, even after all of our events we have been in. That's what it takes to improve in the game of golf."