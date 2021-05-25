PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo's Larson ties for medalist honors at Badger North Conference meet

“It was decided with a Waunakee coach to have the players go back up to 18 and play in with everyone there to watch them come back down the 18th hole,” Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. “The Waunakee player hit first and hit his ball far to the right, which was close to the out of bounds fence and the long Wild Rock fescue grasses growing in. I turned to Luna and said, ‘Well, put one in play.’ Luna pipes one down the middle of the fairway. As we were looking for the Waunakee player’s ball, the other Waunakee coach came over and said that the playoff needed to be played on the first hole.”