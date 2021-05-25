PREP BOYS GOLF: Baraboo's Larson ties for medalist honors at Badger North Conference meet

Luna Larson’s first appearance in the Badger North Conference boys golf meet ended in a playoff.
The Baraboo junior shot a season-best 78 to tie Waunakee’s Max Brud for individual medalist honors after 18 holes on the par-72 Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Larson and Brud, who were playing in the same group, both parred the 18th hole to force a sudden death playoff to determine the Badger North individual champion.
“It was decided with a Waunakee coach to have the players go back up to 18 and play in with everyone there to watch them come back down the 18th hole,” Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. “The Waunakee player hit first and hit his ball far to the right, which was close to the out of bounds fence and the long Wild Rock fescue grasses growing in. I turned to Luna and said, ‘Well, put one in play.’ Luna pipes one down the middle of the fairway. As we were looking for the Waunakee player’s ball, the other Waunakee coach came over and said that the playoff needed to be played on the first hole.”
With Waunakee serving as the tournaments hosts, Brownell said “We never did find the Waunakee player’s ball, but we had to go pick up Luna’s ball and go over and play the first hole for the playoff.”
Larson ended up losing the playoff hole to finish second individually in his first season on the golf team.
“I am very impressed with his play all day long, how he handled that situation as a competitor, and his cool and collective demeanor,” Brownell said of Larson. “He is really settling in as a player and moved himself into the second team for all-Badger Conference after his play today.”
Larson’s 78, which was 11 strokes better than he carded at Wild Rock on May 17, led a Baraboo team that tallied a four-player team score of 365 to take fourth in the eight-team meet. Waunakee used a 319 to win the title, followed by Mount Horeb (343), Reedsburg (356), Baraboo (365), Sauk Prairie (366), DeForest (390), Beaver Dam (398) and Portage (410).
The meet capped a conference season that also saw Baraboo go 5-2 in dual play. Waunakee, which had five of the top-seven scores Tuesday, was a perfect 8-0 during the dual season.
Charlie Gibbs shot an 88 for Baraboo’s second-lowest score of the day.
“Charlie Gibbs has had a steady dual season and has been right in the top 10 of the conference consistently,” Brownell said of the junior. “Today he finished with an 88 and is really looking forward to really focus in as we prepare for the regional tournament at La Crosse Country Club next week.”
Baraboo’s Oliver Scanlan and Adam Janssen added a 99 and 100, respectively.
“Adam Janssen had a bit of an off day today, but has been a steady spot in our varsity lineup all season,” Brownell said. “I know he is a bit disappointed with his ball striking and score today, but has a lot of golf ahead of him and is already looking past today and onto next week.
“Oliver Scanlan has also been a steady player for us throughout the season and he has really only been playing steady golf for a bit over a year.”
Brett Crary (84), Zach Bestor (90), Nic Nobbe (91) and Caden Schneider (91) scored for Reedsburg, while Brandt Wilson (84), James Dietmann (96), Ellis Kirner (97) and Connor Ballweg (98) represented Sauk Prairie.
The teams will turn their attention to the postseason. Sauk Prairie will tee off at the Middleton regional at Pleasant View Golf Course on June 1, while Baraboo and Reedsburg will compete in the Onalaska regional at La Crosse Country Club on June 2.
“As a coach, you always look forward to athletes becoming better, no matter what sport and any level of athlete,” Brownell said. “I am so very proud of these guys and how far they have come in such a short amount of time. I am very fortunate that none of them are graduating and can’t wait to see how much they can keep improving as they continue to play. They have a very tight bond.
“But things are not over yet and we are gearing up to make a move at regionals.”
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Waunakee 319; Mount Horeb 343; Reedsburg 356; Baraboo 365; Sauk Prairie 366; DeForest 390; Beaver Dam 398; Portage 410.
Final conference standings: 1, Waunakee; 2, Mount Horeb; 3, Reedsburg; 4, Baraboo; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, DeForest; 7, Beaver Dam; 8, Portage.
Waunakee: Brud 78; Meganck 79; Keenan 80; Nickel 82. Mount Horeb: Whaley 82, Wittmann 85, Schellpfeffer 86, Sutter 90. Reedsburg: Crary 84, Bestor 90, Nobbe 91, Schneider 91. Baraboo: Larson 78, Gibbs 88, Scanlan 99, Janssen 100. Sauk Prairie: Wilson 84, Dietmann 96, Kirner 97, Ballweg 98. DeForest: Prusakiewicz 80, Kuluvar 98, Rupert 100, Edge 103. Beaver Dam: Nortman 93, Stofflet 97, Banes 102, Bunkoske 106. Portage: Janisch 93, Straka 103, Butson 105, Scheibach 109. At Wild Rock Wilderness GC, Wisconsin Dells, par 72.