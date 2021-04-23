PREP BOYS GOLF: Crary, Gibbs, Kirner lead local teams at Reedsburg Invite

Junior Joe Bullock, who was making his first varsity appearance, also shot a 95 to tie Mahoney for second among the T-Birds.

"He has really been working on his game and dedicating a lot of time on his own and with some swing lessons," Brownell said of Bullock. "I was eager to see him out on the course and how his game is coming along. His freshman year was really the last chance I had to see him play. He is a very steady player and knows his game and how to work his way around the course. He puts himself in the right situation and keeps working his way through his round. He has already earned his way into varsity contention and I'm looking forward see how he takes on these opportunities."

Mitch Hamm, a senior and team captain, checked in with a 100 after not competing on Thursday.

"It was nice to be out their with Mitch today and see him play his round," Brownell said. "He is an outstanding young man and is a big presence in our program. His score today wasn't one of his greatest with a few holes he'd like to play over, but he is going to keep being in contention for opportunities throughout the season."

Senior Luke Stelling rounded out Baraboo's top five with a 111 that included a back-nine 49.