PREP BOYS GOLF: Gibbs, Larson lead Baraboo to dual-meet win over DeForest

“I had them play together yesterday in the Wild Rock match play event and they are making a pretty good pair so far,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said of Gibbs and Larson. “Charlie has a lot of golf experience and is a good match for Luna as he is continuing to fine-tune his game. They were both hitting the ball very well today in the dual and each gave themselves several birdie attempts and keeping themselves in the spot to make pars. Their swings are both looking good and are settling into these spots on the roster. The short game and putting will hopefully come around as we continue to play different courses and the greens fill in and become more consistent.”