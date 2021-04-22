PREP BOYS GOLF: Gibbs paces Baraboo in opening invite

Gibbs was the only member of the Thunderbirds with significant varsity experience entering the season. They found some new contributors Thursday. Mahoney, a junior, stepped in and contributed immediately with a 93.

"It was great seeing Kane Mahoney playing out on the course today because it was pretty much the first time I have been able to be with him on the course for an extended period of time to see how he plays the different parts of the golf game and handles himself," Brownell said. "He hits the ball consistently and with more competitive experience he is able to get, the more he is going to be comfortable in a varsity role."

Janssen, a sophomore, was in a similar position, showing his ability while closing the day with a 96.

"Adam Jannsen got his first competitive experience today and he is already gaining the confidence around the course and in the tournament atmosphere," Brownell said. "He started a bit slow with some early jitters, but settled in nicely and was really adjusting to the greens and how the course rolls out. He is going to be a big part of our Baraboo program."

Poker, a freshman, added a 98, while Larson, a junior, came in with a 99.