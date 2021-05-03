PREP BOYS GOLF: Mount Horeb edges out Baraboo by 5 strokes

The Baraboo High School boys golf team dropped its first dual meet of the season on Monday.

The Thunderbirds put together a consistent round but suffered a 179-184 loss to Mount Horeb in a rainy nine-hole event at Baraboo Country Club.

“Golf is something you have to learn how to do in the rain,” Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. “It is a pretty valuable experience because you realize a number of things. I had that conversation a few times with players today that you need to keep your head in the round and stay mentally tough. Rainy conditions are not ideal but you have to find a way to grind through it, keep your hands and grips as dry as you can, and adjust your swing. It actually forces you to slow your swing down and really stay focused on your grip and hands.

“We fell a few strokes short of a very solid Mount Horeb team. ... As each player thought back to their round, it came down to about one stroke per player that we lost by. In a round of golf, that one or two strokes can be made up in a lot of places.

Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs had the lowest individual score of the day. The junior had three pars, four bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 43 on the par-36 front 9.