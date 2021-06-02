PREP BOYS GOLF: Reedsburg qualifies for sectionals; Baraboo's Gibbs earns individual spot

The Reedsburg prep boys golf team will tee it up in Madison next week, while Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs will join them in Monday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Blackhawk Country Club.
The group got through Wednesday’s regional meet at La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska, with Reedsburg using a four-player score of 358 to finish fourth and earn the final sectional qualifying spot. Baraboo closed strong but came up just short, shooting a 367 to place fifth in the eight-team meet.
“I think our whole team would agree that if we started the tournament on the seventh hole, we would have been in real good shape as a team,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. “Golf tournaments just don’t work that way. It took a few of our players a bit to get things going in their rounds and once they got the nerves settled a bit, things started to turn around.
“In hindsight, looking at our front-nine scores to our back-nine scores, we shaved down 22 strokes as a team. I’m very proud of how they adjusted and didn’t let the beginning of their rounds determine the rest of their round. As a team, we just got a bit too far behind out of the gate and ran out of holes in the end.”
Onalaska won the regional title with a 327, while Holmen (331) and Tomah (333) will join Reedsburg as the four qualifiers out of the Onalaska regional. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (370), Sparta (386) and La Crosse Central/Logan (433) rounded out the field.
Gibbs reached sectionals by shooting an 84 on the par-72 course to finish tied for 11th, and as the second-lowest individual from the non-qualifying teams. The junior started fast, parring the first five holes before bogeying the par-5 sixth and then going bogey, double bogey, bogey for a 41 on the front nine. He fired a 43 on the back to reach sectionals for the first time.
“Charlie has been a steady player all season and a leader in our Baraboo golf program,” Brownell said. “He was awarded Badger North all-conference honors last week with his steady play all season and he pulled through again today in his round. I had a chance to be with Charlie quite a bit during his round. He was striking the ball well and if he got into some tough situations, he hit some great recovery shots. I’m proud of the way he carries himself on and off the course and excited to help him along the way as he prepares for his sectional round.”
Reedsburg’s Brett Crary would have made it through on his own if his team hadn’t already advanced. The senior was the leader in the clubhouse much of the day, shooting a 41 on the front and back — including a birdie on the par-5 third — to card an 82. Crary tied Tomah’s Boone Mathison for sixth place, while the top five consisted of Holmen’s Sam Evenson (76), Tomah’s Hunter Neumann (79), Tomah’s Jack Christen (80), Onalaska’s Max Breiling (80) and Onalaska’s Ethan Kramer (80).
Crary’s teammates were consistent behind him. Senior Nic Nobbe shot a front-nine 44 and a back-nine 47 for a 91and a 19th-place finish; junior Caden Schneider added a 92 and tied for 20th; and senior Zach Bestor shot a 93 to tie for 23rd and round out the scoring. Junior Eli Feller added a 100 in the fifth spot, tying for 30th.
Baraboo’s entire lineup will be back next season, as the T-Birds sent four juniors and one sophomore, Adam Janssen, to the course Wednesday.
“I’m very fortunate that none of our guys who played today, among many others in our deep program, will be graduating and already excited to see how much they are going to improve their games,” Brownell said, noting that the T-Birds traveled to Onalaska over the weekend to get a practice round in at La Crosse Country Club.
Luna Larson took second for the T-Birds, using a back-nine 41 to card a 90 and place 18th overall. He finished two strokes back of qualifying as an individual, as Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Dane Kubisiak and Dominick Fetterer each shot an 88 to take the third and fourth individual spot.
Oliver Scanlan added a 93 for the T-Birds, tying Bestor for 23rd. Janssen shot a 100 to tie for 30th, while Kane Mahoney tied for 34th with a 103.
Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson will also be at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday after shooting an 89 and winning a playoff at Tuesday’s Middleton regional at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Note: The top four teams advance to sectional play, along with the top four individuals from non-qualifying teams.
Team scores: Onalaska 327; Holmen 331; Tomah 333; Reedsburg 358; Baraboo 367; Wisconsin Rapids 370; Sparta 386; La Crosse Central/Logan 433.
Top five individuals: 1, Evenson, H, 76; 2, Neumann, T, 79; 3 (tie), Christen, T, Breiling, On, and Kramer, On, 80.
Individual sectional qualifiers: Lycke, LCCL, 83; Gibbs, B, 84; Kubisiak, WR, 88; Fetterer, WR, 88.
Onalaska: Breiling 80, Kramer 80, Breit 83, Degaetano 84. Baraboo: Gibbs 84, Larson 90, Scanlan 93, Janssen 100. Reedsburg: Crary 82, Nobbe 91, Schneider 92, Bestor 93. At La Crosse CC, par 72.