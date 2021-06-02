PREP BOYS GOLF: Reedsburg qualifies for sectionals; Baraboo's Gibbs earns individual spot

Gibbs reached sectionals by shooting an 84 on the par-72 course to finish tied for 11th, and as the second-lowest individual from the non-qualifying teams. The junior started fast, parring the first five holes before bogeying the par-5 sixth and then going bogey, double bogey, bogey for a 41 on the front nine. He fired a 43 on the back to reach sectionals for the first time.

“Charlie has been a steady player all season and a leader in our Baraboo golf program,” Brownell said. “He was awarded Badger North all-conference honors last week with his steady play all season and he pulled through again today in his round. I had a chance to be with Charlie quite a bit during his round. He was striking the ball well and if he got into some tough situations, he hit some great recovery shots. I’m proud of the way he carries himself on and off the course and excited to help him along the way as he prepares for his sectional round.”