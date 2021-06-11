PREP BOYS GOLF: Reedsburg's Crary, Nobbe, Bestor join Baraboo's Gibbs, Larson on All-Badger North team

Reedsburg and Baraboo athletes made up half of the recently-released All-Badger North Conference team.

Brett Crary was the only area golfer to make the first team. The Reedsburg senior put together a strong senior year in which he shot an 84 at the conference meet before going low with an 82 at the Division 1 Onalaska regional and an 81 at the Madison Memorial sectional.

Crary's 81 on Monday at the par-72 Blackhawk Country Club was four strokes shy of qualifying for next week's state meet in Wisconsin Dells.

Crary was joined on the Badger North first team by a trio of Waunakee golfers. The conference champions placed Max Brud, K.C. Nickel and Connor Keenan on the first team.

The second team was made up of Reedsburg seniors Nic Nobbe and Zach Bestor, Baraboo juniors Charlie Gibbs and Luna Larson, and Mount Horeb's Alex Sutter.

Bestor and Nobbe shot a 90 and 91, respectively, at the May 25 conference meet in Wisconsin Dells. The duo teamed up with Crary and Caden Schneider to take third out of eight teams.

Baraboo also finished in the top half, using 365 strokes to take fourth behind Waunakee (319), Mount Horeb (343) and Reedsburg (356).