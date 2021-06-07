PREP BOYS GOLF: Sauk County golfers end season at Madison Memorial sectional

MADISON — The road ended Monday for seven area golfers that teed it up at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Madison.
Reedsburg finished eighth out of eight teams at Blackhawk Country Club, while Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson and Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs failed to advance individually to next week’s state meet in Wisconsin Dells.
Middleton and Madison Memorial earned their way there. Middleton ran away with the sectional title, using a four-player team score of 297 to win while Madison Memorial (314) also advanced by taking second. Waunakee (315) finished just short of qualifying, while Onalaska (328), Holmen (330), Tomah (333), Verona (337) and Reedsburg (355) rounded out the field.
With the entire Middleton and Madison Memorial teams moving on, three individual spots remained for the six non-qualifying teams. Reedsburg’s Brett Crary made a run at one of them with a back-nine 39. The senior shot an 81 on the par-72 course to tie for 14th and finish four strokes back of the final individual spot.
The three individual state qualifiers from the sectional are Verona’s Andrew Aune (74), Waunakee’s Max Brud (77) and Tomah’s Hunter Neumann (77). Aune finished fourth in a 48-player field that was topped by Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt (72) and Middleton freshman Charlie Jambor (72).
Reedsburg had reached sectionals by shooting a 358 at La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday to take fourth in the Onlaska regional. The Beavers couldn’t keep up on Monday. Crary led the way with an 81, while junior Caden Schneider carded a 90; junior Eli Feller added a 91, senior Nic Nobbe shot a 93; and senior Zach Bestor shot a 98.
Wilson, who reached Monday by winning a playoff at last week’s regional meet at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, shot a 93 to tie for 43rd overall. Wilson tied Madison West’s Jack Morgan for sixth among the individual qualifiers at sectionals.
Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs was right behind them, using a front-nine 45 to finish with a 96. The junior reached his first sectional meet by shooting an 84 in La Crosse last week.
Madison West sophomore Finn Jackson led the individual qualifiers with an 85.
All five of Middleton’s golfers finished in the top 10. Jambor’s 72 was backed up by Alec Sosnowski’s 73, Jacob Beckman’s 75, Drew Sjowall’s 77 and Dain Johnson’s 78.
MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 297; Madison Memorial 314; Waunakee 315; Onalaska 328; Holmen 330; Tomah 333; Verona 337; Reedsburg 355.
Top five individuals: 1 (tie), S. Pickhardt, MM, and Jambor, Mid, 72; 3, Sosnowski, Mid, 73; 4, Aune, V, 74; 5, Beckman, Mid, 75.
Individual state qualifiers: Aune, V, 74; Brud, W, 77; Neumann, T, 77.
Reedsburg: Crary 81, Schneider 90, Feller 91, Nobbe 93. Other area individuals: Wilson, Sauk Prairie, 93; Gibbs, Baraboo, 96. At Blackhawk CC, par 72.