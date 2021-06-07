PREP BOYS GOLF: Sauk County golfers end season at Madison Memorial sectional

MADISON — The road ended Monday for seven area golfers that teed it up at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Madison.

Reedsburg finished eighth out of eight teams at Blackhawk Country Club, while Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson and Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs failed to advance individually to next week’s state meet in Wisconsin Dells.

Middleton and Madison Memorial earned their way there. Middleton ran away with the sectional title, using a four-player team score of 297 to win while Madison Memorial (314) also advanced by taking second. Waunakee (315) finished just short of qualifying, while Onalaska (328), Holmen (330), Tomah (333), Verona (337) and Reedsburg (355) rounded out the field.

With the entire Middleton and Madison Memorial teams moving on, three individual spots remained for the six non-qualifying teams. Reedsburg’s Brett Crary made a run at one of them with a back-nine 39. The senior shot an 81 on the par-72 course to tie for 14th and finish four strokes back of the final individual spot.

The three individual state qualifiers from the sectional are Verona’s Andrew Aune (74), Waunakee’s Max Brud (77) and Tomah’s Hunter Neumann (77). Aune finished fourth in a 48-player field that was topped by Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickhardt (72) and Middleton freshman Charlie Jambor (72).