The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team is avenging losses from last season early in 2019-2020.
The Thunderbirds have three wins this season, all three coming against teams they lost to last year. The latest win came Tuesday night, as Baraboo/Portage came back from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 non-conference win over La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen on Tuesday at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
"It was good to see," first-year Baraboo coach David Clark said after the win. "We we were skating really hard. And we were in control most of the game. They just had one two-on-one rush that got by. ... But it was nice to see us put a full game together."
Baraboo/Portage (3-2), which scored three third-period goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Cedarburg, dug another early hole on Tuesday.
Aquinas/Holmen (0-2-1) opened the scoring when Charlie Koscianski scored 10 minutes, 7 seconds into the game.
The teams continued to feel each other out until Baraboo/Portage found the mark with 1:33 remaining in the second period. Luna Larson assisted Gabe Fitzwilliams to tie the game at 1 heading into the final intermission.
Oliver Scanlan provided the game-winner, scoring 9:07 into the third period to give the T-Birds a 2-1 lead — their first of the night.
"He took it wide, beat his man and put it on the far side of the goalie," Clark said. "It was a nice goal, and something we've been preaching... using our feet more, because some of our guys can get around guys."
Dane Hinz and the Baraboo/Portage defense held on down the stretch. Hinz, a senior goalie, made 14 saves in the win, while Jack Coleman kept Aquinas/Holmen in it with 41 saves.
"Our first line followed a lot of pucks to the net, it was just one of those nights where that last bounce wasn't happening," Clark said. "And their goalie had a really nice game."
The T-Birds are above .500 for the first time this season thanks to their first two-game winning streak. They'll look to make it three straight when they visit Tomah/Sparta on Dec. 10. Baraboo/Portage will open the Badger North Conference season at home Dec. 12 against DeForest.
"With the way our schedule is, we don't have a lot of gaps like this," Clark said of having nearly a week off. "It'll be nice to have some days to focus on what we need to focus on."
