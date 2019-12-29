PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage comes up short in tournament title loss to Sheboygan South co-op

Sometimes in hockey the puck doesn’t bounce your way.
That was the case for the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team Saturday afternoon as the Thunderbirds fell to the Sheboygan South co-op, 4-1, in the title game of the Baraboo Holiday Tournament at Pierce Park.
Senior Josh Beale scored the lone goal for the Thunderbirds, while senior goaltender Dane Hinz made 26 saves in the loss for Baraboo/Portage.
“They didn’t have a single goal that wasn’t a deflection off ourselves, and I think we did a really good job defensively,” Baraboo/Portage coach Dave Clark said. “That’s a tough team, so you know scoring chances are going to be a premium, and they were, and they had some luck on their side.
“The biggest thing is sometimes the puck doesn’t bounce your way, and these guys have to respond, not react to those kinds of things.”
The T-Birds (7-5-0) entered the second period trailing 1-0 and down a man after Beale was whistled for high sticking with 16 minutes, 48 seconds played in the first. After killing off the power play, the forward made up for the miscue on Baraboo/Portage’s own power play.
Beale picked up a pass from senior Cameron Logan and held off a pair of Red Raiders defenders before firing through Sheboygan South goaltender Maclane Schick’s five-hole to knot things at 1 at 4:46 of the second period.
The T-Birds went on a 4-minute power play minutes later after the Red Raiders (8-5-0) were whistled for tripping and for too many men on the ice minors. Baraboo/Portage wasn’t able to take advantage and later found itself even at 4-on-4 after sophomore Kyle Poole was assessed a 5-minute major for checking from behind.
Sheboygan South put the T-Birds on an abbreviated 4-on-3 power play after an interference minor, but Baraboo/Portage couldn’t strike. The Red Raiders staved off the chance after going up an extra man, and retook the lead at 14:05 as Ty Petzke’s tight angle shot trickled past Hinz.
Things went from bad to worse for the T-Birds when the Red Raiders found the net again in the final minute of the period as Bennet Dale scored at 16:35 on a scramble at the net for a 3-1 lead.
“We need to be a bit more mentally stronger, because we were taking penalties that weren’t us, but what made it worse was all their goals went off our sticks,” Clark said. “We felt we were doing a good job and I think some of the guys didn’t understand how it wasn’t paying off on the scoreboard, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
Trailing 3-1, Baraboo/Portage got a gift at the start of the third period as Sheboygan South’s Jack Louko was handed a 5-minute checking from behind major just under a minute into the final frame. The T-Birds again failed to connect and committed two more minor penalties during the stretch to squander any chance.
Baraboo/Portage again missed out on a power play chance later in the third period before Petzke finished things off with his second goal of the night at 11:35. While the T-Birds played sound defensively, never surrendering a clean goal, Clark credited the Red Raiders ability to get to the net.
“They were kind of making their own luck driving the net, creating traffic in the slot and that can pay off,” he said. “You’re going to find those goals sometimes, and sometimes we need to do that right back at a team and not be surprised it’s happening.”
Despite the loss, it’s been a solid opening first half of the season for the T-Birds, who have already matched their regular season win-total from last year. Clark credits the team’s upperclassmen leadership for the majority of the early success.
“Their leadership and effort is why they’ve already found more success from last year and it’s because they’ve bought in and are becoming a unit,” he said.