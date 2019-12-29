PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage comes up short in tournament title loss to Sheboygan South co-op

The T-Birds went on a 4-minute power play minutes later after the Red Raiders (8-5-0) were whistled for tripping and for too many men on the ice minors. Baraboo/Portage wasn’t able to take advantage and later found itself even at 4-on-4 after sophomore Kyle Poole was assessed a 5-minute major for checking from behind.

Sheboygan South put the T-Birds on an abbreviated 4-on-3 power play after an interference minor, but Baraboo/Portage couldn’t strike. The Red Raiders staved off the chance after going up an extra man, and retook the lead at 14:05 as Ty Petzke’s tight angle shot trickled past Hinz.

Things went from bad to worse for the T-Birds when the Red Raiders found the net again in the final minute of the period as Bennet Dale scored at 16:35 on a scramble at the net for a 3-1 lead.

“We need to be a bit more mentally stronger, because we were taking penalties that weren’t us, but what made it worse was all their goals went off our sticks,” Clark said. “We felt we were doing a good job and I think some of the guys didn’t understand how it wasn’t paying off on the scoreboard, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”