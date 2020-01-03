PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage dropped by Madison Edgewood in Badger Conference crossover

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team couldn't keep up with Edgewood in Friday's Badger Conference crossover game at La Bahn arena in Madison.

The Thunderbirds were outscored in every period, starting when Edgewood (9-3) put together a three-goal first period. Baraboo's Campbell Koseor also found the net in the first period, taking assists from Cameron Logan and Josh Beale and scoring 4 minutes, 59 seconds into the game to tie the score at 1.

Edgewood responded, as Karl Gilmore and Drew Lenz scored goals in the final two minutes to give the Crusaders a 3-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Gilmore and Cody Menzel tacked on second-period goals, while Edgewood put the game well out of reach with a three-goal third.

Baraboo/Portage's second goal came from senior Will Gunnell, who scored 5:01 into the third period to pull the T-Birds within 6-2.

Dane Hinz made 31 saves for Baraboo/Portage, while Zach Walker tallied 18 saves for Edgewood.

Baraboo/Portage (7-6) was on the ice for the first time since a 4-1 loss to the Sheboygan South co-op on Dec. 28 in the title game of the Baraboo Holiday Tournament at Pierce Park.

Baraboo/Portage will host Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Tuesday.