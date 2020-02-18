PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage eliminated by Madison Memorial in regional semifinals

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team's season came to an early end Tuesday night.
The eighth-seeded Thunderbirds outshot No. 9 Madison Memorial 28-27, but couldn't maintain any momentum in a 3-1 loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Pierce Park Hockey Rink in Baraboo.
“I just had so much confidence in this group and it just didn’t bounce our way,” Baraboo coach David Clark said. “Those games are tough, because we play them tomorrow, and it might be us 3-1.
"But I told these seniors that I'm so proud of them. They got this turned around and now it's up to the younger guys to keep it going."
The Spartans (9-14-1) never trailed, flying around the ice early and creating chances until breaking through when Wyatt Helseth assisted Oscar Pitz with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining in the first period.
Madison Memorial goaltender Wes Turner stopped every Baraboo/Portage (11-13-1) opportunity, including a pair of Josh Beale shots and a rebound attempt by Oliver Scanlan.
The Thunderbirds controlled possession early in the second period, with Gabe Fitzwilliams and Beale each having shots saved by Turner.
Beale found the mark with 12:17 remaining in the second period. The play started with senior forward Cameron Logan, who took the puck down the right side of the goal and fed it back to Beale. The senior forward buried it in the lower left corner to tie the game at 1.
The T-Birds remained aggressive, but the Spartans held strong until a pair of penalties made it 4-on-4 hockey down the stretch of the second period.
Memorial took advantage, with Aaron Jungers getting out in open ice and assisting Jack Faulkner to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead with 2:41 to play in the second.
The Spartans took a commanding 3-1 lead when Derek Buckalew snuck a shot passed Hinz with 7:06 remaining in the third.
Baraboo/Portage didn't have enough steam, failing to take advantage of a pair of third-period power plays as its season came to a close. Hinz made 24 saves for Baraboo/Portage, while Turner had 27 for Madison Memorial.
The T-Birds lost their first game of the playoffs for the first time since 2013, when they received a bye before losing to the Sauk Prairie co-op.
Baraboo/Portage took fifth in the Badger North Conference this year, going 3-6-1 in conference games. They struggled down the stretch, starting 9-7 before going 2-6-1 in their last nine games.
"We had some really great moments this year," Clark said. "This group just worked really hard. They're going to be successful in life, because that's what it takes."
Madison Memorial, which took fifth in the Big Eight Conference, will visit top-seeded Verona (20-4) in Friday's regional finals.
