PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage eliminated by Madison Memorial in regional semifinals

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team's season came to an early end Tuesday night.

The eighth-seeded Thunderbirds outshot No. 9 Madison Memorial 28-27, but couldn't maintain any momentum in a 3-1 loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game at Pierce Park Hockey Rink in Baraboo.

“I just had so much confidence in this group and it just didn’t bounce our way,” Baraboo coach David Clark said. “Those games are tough, because we play them tomorrow, and it might be us 3-1.

"But I told these seniors that I'm so proud of them. They got this turned around and now it's up to the younger guys to keep it going."

The Spartans (9-14-1) never trailed, flying around the ice early and creating chances until breaking through when Wyatt Helseth assisted Oscar Pitz with 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining in the first period.

Madison Memorial goaltender Wes Turner stopped every Baraboo/Portage (11-13-1) opportunity, including a pair of Josh Beale shots and a rebound attempt by Oliver Scanlan.

The Thunderbirds controlled possession early in the second period, with Gabe Fitzwilliams and Beale each having shots saved by Turner.