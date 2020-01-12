PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage gets back on track with shutout win over Black River Falls
PREP BOYS HOCKEY | BARABOO/PORTAGE 2, BLACK RIVER FALLS 0

Cameron Logan

Baraboo/Portage captain Cameron Logan carries the puck up ice during a Dec. 28 game against Sheboygan. Logan scored both goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Black River Falls.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Cameron Logan scored both goals in Baraboo/Portage's 2-0 home win over Black River Falls on Saturday.

Logan found the back of the net in each of the first two periods while Baraboo/Portage goaltender Dane Hinz made 31 saves at the Pierce Park Hockey Rink in Baraboo.

Logan, a senior forward, opened the scoring 15 minutes, 12 seconds into the first period on an assist from Campbell Koseor.

The duo connected again 9:45 into the second period, as Koseor found Logan for a shorthanded goal that gave the Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead.

Black River Falls (5-7) had a 31-19 advantage in shots on goal, but Hinz saved every one to record his third shutout of the season.

The T-Birds (8-7), who had Thursday's game against Beaver Dam postponed due to illness, ended a three-game losing streak. They will return to Badger North Conference action with Thursday's game at DeForest.

