PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage holds on to beat Tomah/Sparta

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team flipped the script Tuesday night.

After starting the season with several come-from-behind wins, the Thunderbirds got out to an early lead and held on to claim a 4-3 road win over Tomah/Sparta at the Tomah Ice Center.

It was the third straight win for Baraboo/Portage (4-2), which opened up a 4-0 lead before Tomah/Sparta (3-2-1) scored the final three goals.

George Fitzwilliams opened the scoring 7 minutes, 7 seconds into the game, receiving assists from Josh Beale and Campbell Koseor.

Koseor added a power-play goal at the 12:20 mark of the first period, while Alex Rietmann and Koseor each scored in the opening seven minutes of the second.

Tomah/Sparta got going with Evan Long's power-play goal with 5:05 to go in the second period. Danny Amberg and Matthew Holtz added third-period goals, the second of which came with 0:43 remaining.

Baraboo senior Dane Hinz finished with 36 saves in goal, while Gavin Hammer had 25 saves for Tomah/Sparta.

Baraboo/Portage will open the Badger North Conference season at home Dec. 12 against DeForest.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

