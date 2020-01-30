PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage knocks off Badger North-leading Waunakee

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team kept the Badger North Conference race wide open by knocking off league leaders Waunakee on Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds needed overtime to do so, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 win over the Warriors on Oliver Scanlan's game-winning goal at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
"I don't think I've ever been prouder of a team," said first-year Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark, who is in his seventh year as a coach. "Oliver Scanlan takes a penalty with a minute and a half left in the game and is clearly distraught, and I just tell him it's how you respond to it that counts. He goes out and buries the game-winner for us.
"That was the story for us tonight. A few guys got beat up and they just kept fighting. Again, just a testament to the guys in the locker room."
Just two days after playing Beaver Dam to a 3-3 draw, the T-Birds welcomed Waunakee to town. The Warriors brought with them an unbeaten conference record and a chance to secure at least a share of the Badger North title.
Waunakee (13-6, 7-1 Badger North) looked the part early, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and scoring the first goal of the second period.
Baraboo/Portage (10-9-1, 3-4-1) began to chip away with Cameron Logan’s shorthanded, unassisted goal nine minutes into the second.
The T-Birds added a pair of power-play goals, drawing even in the fifth minute of the third period to force overtime. Scanlan's goal came five minutes into overtime, with the senior receiving an assist from Gabe Fitzwilliams and scoring to secure the win.
Baraboo/Portage goaltender Dane Hinz had 40 saves, including six in overtime, against a Waunakee team that entered the night outscoring opponents 33-9 in Badger North games this season.
The T-Birds won their first game since a 2-1 victory at DeForest on Jan. 16. Baraboo/Portage had been 0-3-1 since, having given up 18 goals in its previous three games.
The T-Birds evened the season series, making up for a 5-0 loss at Waunakee on Dec. 19.
Waunakee left Pierce Park with its first Badger North loss since a 4-0 defeat to the Reedsburg co-op on Jan. 12, 2019. The Warriors remain atop the conference standings, and will host a crucial game against the Sauk Prairie co-op (14-2, 5-2) on Feb. 6.
Baraboo/Portage will play a non-conference game at D.C. Everest on Monday.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.