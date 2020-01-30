PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage knocks off Badger North-leading Waunakee

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team kept the Badger North Conference race wide open by knocking off league leaders Waunakee on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds needed overtime to do so, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 win over the Warriors on Oliver Scanlan's game-winning goal at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

"I don't think I've ever been prouder of a team," said first-year Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark, who is in his seventh year as a coach. "Oliver Scanlan takes a penalty with a minute and a half left in the game and is clearly distraught, and I just tell him it's how you respond to it that counts. He goes out and buries the game-winner for us.

"That was the story for us tonight. A few guys got beat up and they just kept fighting. Again, just a testament to the guys in the locker room."

Just two days after playing Beaver Dam to a 3-3 draw, the T-Birds welcomed Waunakee to town. The Warriors brought with them an unbeaten conference record and a chance to secure at least a share of the Badger North title.

Waunakee (13-6, 7-1 Badger North) looked the part early, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and scoring the first goal of the second period.

