PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage lacking energy to D.C. Everest

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team didn't bring its best Monday night.

And Schofield D.C. Everest took advantage, scoring in each period to hand the visiting Thunderbirds a 5-1 non-conference loss.

"I think it being a Monday, non-conference, non-sectional and non-familiar team, we didn't have that same juice and enthusiasm to play the game that we have been bringing," Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark said.

The T-Birds (10-10-1) dug themselves a 3-0 deficit. Grant Oertel got it started for D.C. Everest (11-7-2), scoring 12 minutes, 9 seconds into the first period and then again 3:23 into the second to give the Evergreens a 2-0 lead.

Oertel and David Hackbarth later assisted Brady Bunnell for a power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the period before Baraboo/Portage got on the board with 1:17 to go, that goal coming when Will Gunnell and Aidan Collins assisted Oliver Scanlan to pull the T-Birds within 3-1.

The Evergreens closed strong. Oertel scored his third goal of the night 12:17 into the third period, then Jacob Jakusz scored 38 seconds later to cap the scoring.

Baraboo senior goaltender Dane Hinz saved 37 of the 42 shots he faced, while Ethan Hurt tallied 19 saves for D.C. Everest.