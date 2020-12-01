PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage outworked in season opening loss to Menomonie, 5-3

With plenty of time to work, Baraboo/Portage battled for an equalizer but ultimately came up empty. Yukel put the game on ice just under five minutes to go as he fired a shot past Schaetzel, who had 35 saves, and off the post at 12:01 to finish off the scoring.

Poole and Dunnett each had two assists while Zick had the other tally for Baraboo/Portage, while Richartz and Yukel each added assists to cap off four-point nights for the Mustangs.

While it wasn’t the start he envisioned, Clark has plenty to draw on from the loss and lots of time off until the T-Birds hit the ice again next Tuesday with a trip to Mosinee. With the group having only spent eight days in earnest together with the Baraboo football team members unable to practice the first week, the week off gives the team a chance to jell even more.

“A week off here is going to be reiterating the messages that at any moment this could get taken away. At any moment we could lose our next game, and I think we just have to be grateful and just leave it all out there,” he said.