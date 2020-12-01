PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage outworked in season opening loss to Menomonie, 5-3

Even back to his playing days, Baraboo/Portage boys hockey coach Dave Clark knows a loss against an equally good or inferior opponent stings even more.
Barabo/Portage left Tuesday night’s non-conference season opener against Menomonie with a mark as the Mustangs bit the Thunderbirds for a 5-3 win at Pierce Park. Sedric Yukel had a hat trick and Brigs Richartz added a pair of goals for Menomonie.
When the T-Birds took a step in the right direction last season, Clark credited it to the group’s hard work and effort; however, that wasn’t so much the case against the Mustangs.
“When those games happened, it was when we were leaving it all out there; we were dialed in, we knew what was at hand and at the end of the day we outworked them,” he said. “Today, they had some good players but they outworked us and like I told them, thinking back to playing, these are the worst games when you actually get outworked for a win.”
Baraboo/Portage (0-1-0) didn’t do itself any favors, especially in the second period when it tried to dig out a 3-1 hole at the first intermission. The T-Birds started out strong, pulling with 3-2 on the power play early in the second period as Luke Schweda guided a rebound off Alex Rietmann’s shot from the slot past Menomonie goalie Thomas Isenberger with 3 minutes, 42 seconds played.
The momentum quickly swung to the Mustangs (1-0-0) however as the T-Birds found themselves on the back foot after Kyle Poole was assessed a five-minute major for boarding. Baraboo/Portage’s penalty kill was up to the task, nearly wiping out the power play scot-free, but just seconds before the penalty was over, Carson Zick was whistled for a two-minute tripping minor.
The T-Birds saw out the 10 second 5-on-3, but Menomonie made the Baraboo/Portage didn’t let them off the hook a second time. With time winding down in the second penalty, Yukel picked up a loose puck behind the T-Birds net, skated to the right-hand side of Andrew Schaetzel before roofing a shot over the goalie’s left shoulder for a 4-2 lead with 11:51 played.
“Seven minutes of killing is tough on any kill unit, especially us early in the year where I don’t think they’re really in the best game shape yet,” Clark said. “To kill seven minutes in-a-row is a grind, and we almost had it killed, but then they walked out and I think it was a fatigue play.”
“The end of a seven-minute kill, that’s tough and it’s another thing I think we’ll learn from, but besides those penalties, I think we were dictating the second period.”
The T-Birds saw out the remainder of the period and after the second intermission again pulled within a goal early in the third. Baraboo/Portage turned the tables on the Mustangs as Peyton Sloan capitalized on the power play at 6:25 off assists from Poole and Courtney Dunnett to make it 4-3.
With plenty of time to work, Baraboo/Portage battled for an equalizer but ultimately came up empty. Yukel put the game on ice just under five minutes to go as he fired a shot past Schaetzel, who had 35 saves, and off the post at 12:01 to finish off the scoring.
Poole and Dunnett each had two assists while Zick had the other tally for Baraboo/Portage, while Richartz and Yukel each added assists to cap off four-point nights for the Mustangs.
While it wasn’t the start he envisioned, Clark has plenty to draw on from the loss and lots of time off until the T-Birds hit the ice again next Tuesday with a trip to Mosinee. With the group having only spent eight days in earnest together with the Baraboo football team members unable to practice the first week, the week off gives the team a chance to jell even more.
“A week off here is going to be reiterating the messages that at any moment this could get taken away. At any moment we could lose our next game, and I think we just have to be grateful and just leave it all out there,” he said.
“Our message now is just flipping the script and trying to get back to that team we were when we were healthy last year, fighting with top-20 teams last year. If we can combine that with the talent we have, I think we can be a good hockey team, but tonight is one you learn (from) and try to flush.”
MENOMONIE 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 3</&hspag4>
Menomonie 3 1 1 — 5
Baraboo/Portage 1 1 1 — 3
First period — M: Richartz (Sisko), 6:10; Yukel, 10:05 (pp); BP: Zick (Poole, Dunnett), 12:43; M: Richartz (Card, Yukel), 15:51.
Second period — BP: L. Schweda (Rietmann), 3:42 (pp); M: Yukel, 11:51 (pp).
Third period — BP: Sloan (Poole, Dunnett), 6:25 (pp); M: Yukel (Richartz, Sisko), 12:01.
Shots on goal: M 40, BP 27.
Saves: M (Isenberger) 24; BP (Schaetzel) 35.
Penalties-minutes: M 7-14, BP 5-13.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!