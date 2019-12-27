PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage pummels way into title game with 10-0 win over Tomahawk

Logan ultimately found the back of the net on his own, as the forward converted an unassisted goal at 16:57 for a 7-0 lead. Clark lauded the captain’s play over the last couple weeks, crediting Friday night’s game as a result of the hard work.

“He’s getting involved on the forecheck, getting his teammates involved and getting back on defense,” Clark said. “All things that you don’t think translate to points, but he’s putting those in and a seven-point night is just a culmination of that.”

With things well enough in hand, the T-Birds polished things off in the third period. Senior Josh Beale converted on assists from Logan and Koseor at 8:57 before the former netted his second goal at 11:10 off an assist from sophomore Cortney Dunnett.

Junior Alex Rietmann put the final touches on the win as he fired home an assist from senior Will Gunnell at 16:59 to push the lead to 10-0. Gunnell finished with a pair of assists while Beale added a pair of helpers and senior goaltender Dane Hinz made 11 saves in the shutout.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The win over the Hatchets was the T-Birds’ second straight shutout following last Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Oshkosh co-op. Unlike the win over the Ice Hawks, Clark felt the T-Birds did a better job coming out on the front foot.