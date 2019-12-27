PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage pummels way into title game with 10-0 win over Tomahawk

Everything was clicking for the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team Friday night.
The Thunderbirds controlled things from the opening puck drop and coasted to a 10-0 win over Tomahawk in the semifinal of the Baraboo Holiday Tournament. Senior Cameron Logan tallied seven points and junior Campbell Koseor had a second consecutive hat trick while the T-Birds defense allowed just 11 shots on goal in the dominant win.
“That’s kind of a dominant performance and they were doing all the little things, which you can kind of lose sight of in a game like this,” Baraboo/Portage coach Dave Clark said. “Once you get up by a bunch, you can start to get greedy. You try to stick handle through guys instead of moving the puck and your feet, but they stayed true to that and I think that’s why it ended up 10-0.”
The T-Birds (7-4-0) took a commanding 3-0 lead into the first intermission, including a pair of goals by Koseor, before turning things up in the second period. Baraboo/Portage tacked on four more goals and put a running clock into effect for the third period.
Sophomore Kyle Poole got things going as he converted a long pass from Logan, the third of the senior’s five assists, for a 4-0 lead with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left to play in the second period. Sophomore Gabe Fitzwilliams extended the lead to 5-0 at 8:16 before Koseor finished off his hat trick at 12:18 on another Logan assist.
Logan ultimately found the back of the net on his own, as the forward converted an unassisted goal at 16:57 for a 7-0 lead. Clark lauded the captain’s play over the last couple weeks, crediting Friday night’s game as a result of the hard work.
“He’s getting involved on the forecheck, getting his teammates involved and getting back on defense,” Clark said. “All things that you don’t think translate to points, but he’s putting those in and a seven-point night is just a culmination of that.”
With things well enough in hand, the T-Birds polished things off in the third period. Senior Josh Beale converted on assists from Logan and Koseor at 8:57 before the former netted his second goal at 11:10 off an assist from sophomore Cortney Dunnett.
Junior Alex Rietmann put the final touches on the win as he fired home an assist from senior Will Gunnell at 16:59 to push the lead to 10-0. Gunnell finished with a pair of assists while Beale added a pair of helpers and senior goaltender Dane Hinz made 11 saves in the shutout.
The win over the Hatchets was the T-Birds’ second straight shutout following last Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Oshkosh co-op. Unlike the win over the Ice Hawks, Clark felt the T-Birds did a better job coming out on the front foot.
He also knows the T-Birds will have to continue that in Saturday’s championship game when they face Sheboygan South co-op. The Red Raiders (7-5-0) topped Rhinelander, 3-1, in Friday’s other semifinal and handed Oshkosh a 12-1 loss in the team’s opener.
Clark’s key to avoiding a result like that is doing more of the little things and avoiding mistakes, like turnovers at the blue line, that have hurt the T-Birds this season.
“We have to do all those little things, but at an even higher level because we’re facing an opponent that knows how to take advantage of those mistakes,” he said.
Tomahawk 0 0 0 — 0
Baraboo/Portage 3 4 3 — 10
First period: Koseor (Beale, Logan), 4:48; Koseor (Beale, Larson), 10:13; Ge. Fitzwilliams (Larson, Logan), 15:59.
Second period: Poole (Logan), 3:54; Ga. Fitzwilliams (Gunnell), 8:16; Koseor (Logan), 12:18; Logan, 16:57.
Third period: Beale (Logan, Koseor), 8:57; Logan (Dunnett), 11:10; Rietmann (Gunnell), 16:59.
Saves: T (Callahan) 19, BP (Hinz) 11.
Penalties-minutes: T 1-2, BP 1-2.