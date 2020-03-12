PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage's Larson, Hinz, Logan earn All-Badger North honors

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team placed someone on each level on the All-Badger North Conference team.
Luna Larson was named a first-team defenseman, Dane Hinz a second-team goalie and Cameron Logan an honorable mention forward. That balance allowed the Thunderbirds to win four more games than last year, going 11-13-1, including 3-6-1 in Badger North action, before suffering a 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
"There was a lot of people that didn't think the group could accomplish the things they did," Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark said. "We had some really good moments of hockey. I think it was just this team coming together and saying we want to be better than what we've seen in the past. You have to put the work in together to make that change, and they did that."
Larson's selection marks the first time a Baraboo/Portage player has made the first team since Steven Mordini in 2014-15. Larson, a Baraboo sophomore, has two more years to take it up another level.
"The thing with Luna is, I think he's just scratching the surface with his game," Clark said, noting that Larson jumped from six points as a freshman to 21 this year. "He's just starting to find it.
"He was the No. 1 voted defenseman in the entire Badger North. ... I was kind of surprised I didn't really have to talk him up that much to the other coaches. There was some unanimous respect."
Larson earned that respect by putting up six goals and 15 assists while leading a defensive unit that allowed 3.5 goals per game.
"He made a jump offensively, but with him we know we can send him out and he'll shut down top lines," Clark said. "He's obviously a big, fast guy, but he understands the game on a pretty deep level defensively.
"He's a big skater, he's fast, he's strong, so in the corners he can handle guys and really shut them down. But in the open ice, he can stick with them as well. ... He's just a disruptive force."
Larson and Hinz entered the season as Baraboo/Portage's lone returning all-conference selections. They were both honorable mention picks in 2019, joining then-seniors Joe Zemanovic and Gabe Larson on the all-conference team.
Hinz, a Baraboo senior, also took it up a notch this winter, making the second team after earning honorable mention selection the past two years.
"This year he hit a little bit of a growth spurt and that took his game up a level," Clark said of Hinz, noting he was a co-captain and earned the Bill Butler Award as Baraboo's best defenseman or goalie. "And I do think he attacked this year with a new kind of focus. He also had the 'C' on his jersey, so it just meant more to him.
"He was one of a lot of our guys who got sick in the middle of the year. He might have had it the worst, but he still came every day to battle, whether he was puking or not. I think that's a testament to Dane's character and how much he wanted to make sure his senior year was special."
Hinz started every game this year, finishing with an 89.5 save percentage and a 3.5 goals against average. He saved 734 of the 820 shots he faced and posted four shutouts.
"If the Beaver Dam goalie didn't have the crazy finish he did, I think Dane might have had a better chance at first team," Clark said, referencing Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis, the unanimous first-team selection. "A lot of the coaches said it was the best they've seen the conference, so to be second-team goalie is pretty special.
"He's been a pivotal part of Baraboo for three years now."
Logan had 12 goals and a team-high 18 assists on the way to his first all-conference nod. The Baraboo senior was on a tear down the stretch, tallying 24 points in the T-Birds' final 16 games.
"He put a lot of focus and diligent work into getting better at hockey this year, and it really showed," Clark said. "He had a lot of big points against the biggest competition."
Logan, a two-time team captain, was named Baraboo/Portage's MVP for his ability and his intangibles.
"His leadership, the way he shows up for games, the way he led the locker room is what made him our most valuable guy," Clark said. "A lot of it was his intangibles to go along with his skills. Guys listened to him. Cam had the respect of his peers. They bought into what he said. They knew that he wanted the best for them and the best for the team. All of that brought the team together."
Logan was second on the team in points, trailing only junior forward Campbell Koseor, who finished with 17 goals, including five game-winners, and 16 assists.
"He's going to put in the work to get something done," Clark said. "That's what game-winners are all about, who's going to come up big. He was that guy for us."
Baraboo senior Will Gunnell was named the T-Birds' most improved player, jumping from two points last year to 17 this winter.
"In the middle of last year, he came up to me and asked how to get better," Clark said of Gunnell. "I said, 'unfortunately, there's no magic pill, you shoot more and focus on the little things.' And he did, his shot was night and day between now and last year. He's kind of a testament to the senior group. He was the guy that got most improved, but a lot of them took a step forward in their game.
"It's something that these guys, especially these seniors, can be proud of. I think for the underclassmen, it's, hey now you have a bar to raise again."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.