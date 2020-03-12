PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage's Larson, Hinz, Logan earn All-Badger North honors

Larson earned that respect by putting up six goals and 15 assists while leading a defensive unit that allowed 3.5 goals per game.

"He made a jump offensively, but with him we know we can send him out and he'll shut down top lines," Clark said. "He's obviously a big, fast guy, but he understands the game on a pretty deep level defensively.

"He's a big skater, he's fast, he's strong, so in the corners he can handle guys and really shut them down. But in the open ice, he can stick with them as well. ... He's just a disruptive force."

Larson and Hinz entered the season as Baraboo/Portage's lone returning all-conference selections. They were both honorable mention picks in 2019, joining then-seniors Joe Zemanovic and Gabe Larson on the all-conference team.

Hinz, a Baraboo senior, also took it up a notch this winter, making the second team after earning honorable mention selection the past two years.

"This year he hit a little bit of a growth spurt and that took his game up a level," Clark said of Hinz, noting he was a co-captain and earned the Bill Butler Award as Baraboo's best defenseman or goalie. "And I do think he attacked this year with a new kind of focus. He also had the 'C' on his jersey, so it just meant more to him.

