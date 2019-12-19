PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage shut out by Waunakee

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team was on the wrong end of several power plays Thursday night.

Waunakee took advantage, scoring three power-play goals to hand Baraboo/Portage a 5-0 loss in a Badger North Conference game at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.

Baraboo/Portage (5-4, 1-2 Badger North) was shut out for the first time this season, while also giving up five or more goals for the first time since November.

Waunakee (5-2, 3-0) opened the scoring 7 minutes, 55 seconds into the game, with Drew Christianson and Danny Reis assisting Steven Pasinato for a power-play goal. Baraboo/Portage had a 14-10 advantage in shots in the opening period, but couldn't get by Waunakee goalie Ben Luebke, who finished the night with 24 saves.

Isaac Nett scoring a power-play goal 11:48 into the second period, then the Warriors put the game away with a three-goal third.

Pasinato scored an unassisted goal at the 10:34 mark of the second period, Will Roe added a power-play goal at 15:06 and Tyler Hoffman capped the scoring less than a minute later.

Baraboo/Portage goalie Dane Hinz made 29 saves in the loss. The T-Birds entered the night scoring 3.1 goals per game.