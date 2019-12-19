PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage shut out by Waunakee

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team was on the wrong end of several power plays Thursday night.
Waunakee took advantage, scoring three power-play goals to hand Baraboo/Portage a 5-0 loss in a Badger North Conference game at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.
Baraboo/Portage (5-4, 1-2 Badger North) was shut out for the first time this season, while also giving up five or more goals for the first time since November.
Waunakee (5-2, 3-0) opened the scoring 7 minutes, 55 seconds into the game, with Drew Christianson and Danny Reis assisting Steven Pasinato for a power-play goal. Baraboo/Portage had a 14-10 advantage in shots in the opening period, but couldn't get by Waunakee goalie Ben Luebke, who finished the night with 24 saves.
Isaac Nett scoring a power-play goal 11:48 into the second period, then the Warriors put the game away with a three-goal third.
Pasinato scored an unassisted goal at the 10:34 mark of the second period, Will Roe added a power-play goal at 15:06 and Tyler Hoffman capped the scoring less than a minute later.
Baraboo/Portage goalie Dane Hinz made 29 saves in the loss. The T-Birds entered the night scoring 3.1 goals per game.
Baraboo/Portage lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, also giving up a 2-0 lead in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss at the Sauk Prairie co-op.
Waunakee stretched its winning streak to four, taking an early lead in the Badger North standings by also earning one-goal wins over Beaver Dam and DeForest.
The teams will meet again when Waunakee visits Baraboo on Jan. 30.
