PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage shuts out West Salem

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team didn’t have to wait long to bounce back.

The Thunderbirds responded to Monday’s 5-1 loss at D.C. Everest with Tuesday’s 5-0 non-conference win over West Salem.

It was the fourth shutout win of the season for Baraboo/Portage (11-10-1), which got 18 saves from senior goalie Dane Hinz.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took nearly a full period for the T-Birds to find their mark. Campbell Koseor opened the scoring 15 minutes, 32 seconds into the game, taking an assist from Cameron Logan to score a power-play goal that gave Baraboo/Portage a 1-0 lead.

Baraboo scored twice within a 16-second stretch in the second period, opening up a 3-0 lead when Zach Huffaker assisted Luna Larson at the 5:37 mark.

Larson added a power-play goal goal in the third period as Baraboo/Portage it the five-goal mark for the fourth time this season, and first since a 10-0 win over Tomahawk on Dec. 27.

The T-Birds will return to Badger North Conference action Friday at the Reedsburg co-op. Baraboo/Portage suffered a 3-0 home loss to Reedsburg on Jan. 7.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.