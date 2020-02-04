You are the owner of this article.
PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage shuts out West Salem
PREP BOYS HOCKEY| BARABOO/PORTAGE 5, WEST SALEM 0

PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Baraboo/Portage shuts out West Salem

Alex Rietmann

Baraboo/Portage's Alex Rietmann passes the puck during a Jan. 16 game against the DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team didn’t have to wait long to bounce back.

The Thunderbirds responded to Monday’s 5-1 loss at D.C. Everest with Tuesday’s 5-0 non-conference win over West Salem.

It was the fourth shutout win of the season for Baraboo/Portage (11-10-1), which got 18 saves from senior goalie Dane Hinz.

It took nearly a full period for the T-Birds to find their mark. Campbell Koseor opened the scoring 15 minutes, 32 seconds into the game, taking an assist from Cameron Logan to score a power-play goal that gave Baraboo/Portage a 1-0 lead.

Baraboo scored twice within a 16-second stretch in the second period, opening up a 3-0 lead when Zach Huffaker assisted Luna Larson at the 5:37 mark.

Larson added a power-play goal goal in the third period as Baraboo/Portage it the five-goal mark for the fourth time this season, and first since a 10-0 win over Tomahawk on Dec. 27.

The T-Birds will return to Badger North Conference action Friday at the Reedsburg co-op. Baraboo/Portage suffered a 3-0 home loss to Reedsburg on Jan. 7.

