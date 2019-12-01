The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team put together a big finish Saturday, scoring three unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 win over Cedarburg at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.
Baraboo/Portage didn't lead until 7 minutes, 58 seconds into the third period, when Will Gunnell assisted Campbell Koseor to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead. Cameron Logan added an insurance goal at the 10:18 mark, receiving an assist from Alex Rietmann.
Baraboo/Portage, which suffered an 8-1 loss to Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc on Friday, got off to another slow start Saturday. Cedarburg opened the scoring 9:35 into the game, as Nolan Burnside scored on assists from Mac Ladd and Will Bolander.
Baraboo/Portage found the mark on a second-period power play, with George Fitzwilliams assisting Luna Larson at the 9:50 mark to tie the game at 1.
Cedarburg (0-2) regained the lead when Ladd assisted Bolander 17 seconds into the third period.
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo/Portage answered a minute later, with Logan assisting Koseor to tie the game and give the T-Birds their first of three unanswered goals.
Baraboo senior Dane Hinz made 26 saves in the win, while Ben Kowalewski tallied 37 saves for Cedarburg.
Baraboo/Portage, which didn't reach the two-win mark until Dec. 15 last season, improved to 2-2 on the season. The T-Birds are holding opponents to 2.5 goals per game in wins, while allowing 8.0 goals per game in losses.
Baraboo/Portage will host the La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen co-op on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)