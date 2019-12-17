PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Desroches' overtime goal gives Sauk Prairie co-op win over Baraboo/Portage

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Baraboo/Portage and Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey teams haven’t had much separating them in the last couple years.

Their first meeting of the 2019-20 season was no different, as Camden Desroches and Sauk Prairie needed overtime to overcome a two-goal deficit in Tuesday’s 3-2 win in a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.

“We did pretty well, but that’s certainly the best Sauk team that I’ve ever seen in my six years (coaching high school),” Baraboo/Portage’s first-year head coach David Clark said after the loss. “We wanted to keep them out of high-quality scoring opportunities and we did. ... You hate to take a moral victory out of it, but I think we played hard enough and we were right in it.”

Desroches scored the game-winning goal with 45.1 seconds remaining in overtime of a game that went back and forth throughout.

“At the end of the day, we gave them too many power plays and it was just one extra look at the end that we couldn’t keep up with,” Clark said.