PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Desroches' overtime goal gives Sauk Prairie co-op win over Baraboo/Portage

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Baraboo/Portage and Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey teams haven’t had much separating them in the last couple years.
Their first meeting of the 2019-20 season was no different, as Camden Desroches and Sauk Prairie needed overtime to overcome a two-goal deficit in Tuesday’s 3-2 win in a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
“We did pretty well, but that’s certainly the best Sauk team that I’ve ever seen in my six years (coaching high school),” Baraboo/Portage’s first-year head coach David Clark said after the loss. “We wanted to keep them out of high-quality scoring opportunities and we did. ... You hate to take a moral victory out of it, but I think we played hard enough and we were right in it.”
Desroches scored the game-winning goal with 45.1 seconds remaining in overtime of a game that went back and forth throughout.
“At the end of the day, we gave them too many power plays and it was just one extra look at the end that we couldn’t keep up with,” Clark said.
Each period decisively went one way. The Sauk Prairie co-op controlled the first, outshooting Baraboo/Portage 17-5. But the Eagles didn’t have anything to show for it, as Baraboo senior goalie Dane Hinz saved all 17 shots he faced. Sauk Prairie’s Jordan O’Connor also kept a clean net, as both teams killed off penalties and went into the first intermission knotted at zero.
Baraboo/Portage (5-3, 1-1 Badger North), which entered the night with a four-game winning streak, found several cracks in unbeaten Sauk Prairie (6-0, 2-0) in the second period. Campbell Koseor opened the scoring, taking an assist from George Fitzwilliams and finding the back of the net to give the T-Birds a lead 23 seconds into the second period. Luna Larson added an unassisted goal at the 8:29 mark.
“They came from the get-go knowing it was going to be a battle, and matched Sauk’s speed pretty much all game long,” Clark said.
Sauk Prairie stopped the bleeding there, then started the comeback when Nick Mast and Jay Liedtke assisted Willy Hanson for a goal 13:07 into the second period.
Riley Jelinek, the state’s scoring leader last season, tied the game at 2 with an unassisted goal with 2:58 remaining in the third period.
The Eagles came up with more heroics in overtime, with Jelinek assisting Camden Desroches for the game-winning goal with just 45.1 seconds remaining in the eight-minute period.
Hinz made 57 saves to hold off a Sauk Prairie team that entered the day scoring 7.8 goals per game, including breaking out in Friday’s 9-1 home win over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells.
“Dane’s a good enough goalie where he’s going to stop everything out on the perimeter,” Clark said of Hinz. “The great equalizer is goaltending, and he’s all-conference for a reason. He’s a heck of a goalie.”
O’Connor tallied 10 saves for Sauk Prairie.
The teams split their meetings last year, with both teams winning at home. They’ll meet again when Baraboo/Portage hosts Sauk Prairie on Jan. 21 at Pierce Park.
It was the first close loss of the season for the T-Birds, who allowed 8.0 goals per game in losses to Onalaska/La Crosse and the Kettle Moraine co-op.
“We’re a different team than we showed game one,” Clark said of his team’s improvement since the 8-2 season-opening loss in Onalaska on Nov. 22. “That’s a positive. We’ve just got to clean up some penalties and this game might have ended differently.”
Both teams will continue Badger North play Thursday, with Baraboo/Portage visiting Waunakee and Sauk Prairie visiting Beaver Dam.
“We’ve been talking about being more consistent for 51 minutes,” Clark said. “We’re not there, but we’re getting close. ... You’re always building... and you’ve got to keep getting better every day.”
Baraboo/Portage 0 2 0 0 — 2
Sauk Prairie 0 1 1 1 — 3
Second period: BP — Koseor (Ge. Fitzwilliams), 0:23. BP — Larson, 8:29. SP — Hanson (Liedtke, N. Mast), 13:07. Third period: SP — Jelinek, 14:02. Overtime: SP — Desroches (Jelinek), 7:15.
Saves: BP (Hinz) 57, SP (O’Connor) 10. Penalties: BP 5-10, SP 2-7.
