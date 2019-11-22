A coaching transition doesn’t get much smoother than the one underway in the Baraboo/Portage boys hockey program.
First-year head coach David Clark arrived to Baraboo/Portage as an assistant coach the same time that the current senior class arrived to high school. Now, the experienced six-player senior class will help ease Clark’s adjustment to the head role after six years as an assistant with Madison Edgewood and Baraboo/Portage.
“It’s going well,” Clark said Tuesday — day seven of practice. “All offseason long, we’ve kind of been challenging the leaders to take the reins on things. ... The effort is where I want it.”
The leaders have found their footing, particularly Cameron Logan and George Fitzwilliams.
“Those are two of our returning captains, so they had a lot of responsibility as juniors,” Clark said of the senior duo. “Now, they are comfortable in their roles.”
Josh Beale, Will Gunnell, Justin Kufner and Dane Hinz round out a senior class that is looking to put together a special final season of high school hockey.
“They’ve done a pretty good job holding each other accountable,” Clark said. “I’m hoping they take a few (team goals) to heart here. Once you make something important to you, you start pushing through that ceiling that you thought you had.”
The building blocks are there, as Baraboo/Portage returns 14 of the 19 letter winners from last year’s team that went 8-17 under former head coach Andy Waldvogel. Despite the wealth of experience, the T-Birds started practice Nov. 11 the same way most teams in the hockey world do.
“A lot of that first week, no matter what level you’re at, is going to be focused on conditioning and just getting back on the ice,” Clark said, noting that the energy at practice will go a long way in telling him what kind of team he has. “I expect a team that focuses on the little things... always comes in with focus. That’s what the best teams do, as simple as it sounds.
“A team that always leaves it all out on the ice, whether it’s a practice or a game. A lot of that starts with preparation and attitude. This group has done a pretty good job.”
That’s what Clark wants to see from the 2019-20 T-Birds. Consistency wasn’t always there last season, when Baraboo/Portage went 4-6 to take fifth in the six-team Badger North Conference. The T-Birds opened the WIAA playoffs with a win over Viroqua before suffering a 2-1 loss to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.
“One word for last year was inconsistent,” Clark said. “A lot of times, we’d come out flat. I guess the biggest thing I want is more focus — not even just when the puck drops, but in warmups. ... These seniors understand that.”
The T-Birds bring back two of their four All-Badger North Conference honorees from last season, with Hinz and Luna Larson returning in prominent roles while Joe Zemanovic and Gabe Larson graduated.
Hinz will take up his spot in goal. The senior goaltender is a two-time honorable mention All-Badger North selection who also earned minutes as a freshman in 2016-17. Hinz allowed 85 goals in 25 games last year, stopping 637 of the 722 shots he faced for an .882 save percentage.
“It was his net, and now it’s obviously his again,” Clark said of Hinz. “I think he has the right mindset going in this year. He’s taken ownership and doesn’t want to let any pucks in, even in practice.”
In front of Hinz will be an experienced group of defensemen that features Larson, an honorable mention all-conference pick last year. Larson is coming off a freshman season that saw him collect three goals and three assists in 21 regular-season games before adding three assists in two postseason games.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Clark said of Larson. “The biggest challenge of hockey is can you translate that to being on a centimeter of steel and a slippery surface?. ... He’s more poised and patient. He’s starting to piece the puzzle together. ... Hopefully we’re going to be seeing Luna Larson and George Fitzwilliams get on that scoresheet more.”
Larson and Fitzwilliams are going to be looking for new defensive partners due to the loss of Zemanovic and Alex Brown. Offensively, the attack should have a lot of chemistry with Logan, Beale and junior Campbell Koseor all returning.
“That top line is pretty much a continuation of our top line last year,” Clark said. “Toward the end of the season, that was pretty much our first line. They have chemistry. ... It should be a balanced attack.”
Baraboo/Portage will look to turn that experience and chemistry into wins. The T-Birds will have five non-conference games, starting with today’s game at 2019 state qualifier Onalaska/La Crosse, before opening their Badger North slate by hosting DeForest on Dec. 12. Clark expects to be competitive in the six-team conference, which was won by Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston last year.
“I’ve always though the Badger North is wide open,” Clark said, noting he expects to compete with Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells and Waunakee near the top of the conference. “Every year, there’s three or four teams in the mix. I don’t think any team is going to run away with it. ... I believe we can find our way into that battle for it.”
